Pagcor income surges

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) Chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco is the new wunderkind of a manager with the way he was able to grow the gaming agency’s business while trimming down unnecessary expenses. This is very much evident with the much higher 7 percentage point rise in Pagcor’s net income as compared to its revenue growth.

Consider that the first quarter financial result for this year of the gaming agency went up by 42.8 percent to P17.7 billion from its comparative revenues of P12.4 billion last year, while its earnings rose by 49.43 percent to P16.87 billion compared with its P11.29 billion income. This clearly shows that Pagcor, with the eagle eyes of Tengco, has been able to reduce its operational expenses.

This means that Pagcor will be able to help in its efforts at nation-building such as in the dividends it remits to the national government to enable it to continue with its services. Actually, Pagcor was able to deliver P10.98 billion to the government coffers, an increase of 50.59 percent from the comparative amount of P7.29 billion last year.

That just goes to show that Tengco is an excellent steward of the gaming agency and with the way he has made significant strides in overseeing Pagcor’s operations, many more innovations will be introduced that will go a long way in accomplishing its mission not just at nation-building but in further reviving the economy. Already, many new fronts are underway in the gaming agency’s platform that would lead to much higher revenues.

And yet, Tengco continues to plod on to deliver not just the kind of service that the gaming agency is mandated to deliver. For one, he is hell-bent on improving the quality of its management operations. Having received the International Standardization Organization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification in March, Tengco promised Pagcor employees that he will make sure to be certified anew until 2027.

Pagcor’s corporate offices in Ermita, Manila and Pasay were recertified, which means that they passed the stringent standards that ISO 9001:2015 requires. In going over the management operations of particular offices, sometimes ISO surveyors pose as clients to determine if the target offices comply with addressing specific issues on time and according to management processes. Also, the ways papers are handled are subjected to tests.

Citystate Tower’s Casino Filipino was also subjected to the ISO recertification and it passed with flying colors. Recertified were the Casino Filipino branches in Tagaytay, Angeles and New Coast.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization:

a) needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and

b) aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system, including processes for improvement of the system and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

All the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 are generic and are intended to be applicable to any organization, regardless of its type or size, or the products and services it provides.

Pagcor’s adherence to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) can be gleaned from that sought-after ISO 9001:2015 certification and here, Tengco’s management style is enviable. By ensuring that the management operations are in tune with the demand of the times, the gaming agency participates in making the lives of its stakeholders better.

The certification means that Pagcor is contributing to fulfilling four of the 17 SDG goals. These are decent work and economic growth (No. 8), gender equality (No. 5), industry, innovation and infrastructure (No. 9) and partnership for the goals (No. 17. Other SDG goals can be achieved by Pagcor with Tengco’s thrust in the agency.

We understand that Pagcor is now looking at the present crop of CSR it is doing with a view to tweaking them so that more beneficiaries can be reached. One advocacy that concerns education issues will be scrapped and in its place a new advocacy will be put up. Aside from this, it is reviewing its suite of gaming offerings so that it could level up its income stream and thus increase its nation-building thrust. We tip our hat to Tengco, who we can say has already eclipsed his father whom we covered in the Development Bank of the Philippines in the late ’70s.