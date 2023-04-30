LIGHTING THE FUSE | Everything But The Girl’s remarkable comeback yields another single

Hot on the heels on what is shaping up to be an auspicious return to form, Everything But The Girl have recently released a new single “No One Knows We’re Dancing” with accompanying lyric video.

The new single is taken from the duo’s comeback 2023 studio album Fuse which has already produced three advance singles in “Run A Red Light,” “Caution To The Wind” and “Nothing Left To Lose,” all of which have been well-received by fans and music critics alike in the UK.

“Each new song from Everything But The Girl is something to be cherished,” hailed music and fashion magazine, Clash. The Guardian said, “Fuse picks up where Temperamental left off. The songs are uniformly beautiful.”

“These tracks are propelled by a sense of urgency … a piece of sonic architecture,” declared Mojo while Pitchfork noted that the album contains “some of the duo’s most bewitching – and soul-baring – dance anthems to date.”

“No One Knows We’re Dancing” is no exception. Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn of Everything But The Girl are equally excited about the new release.

“I think we all missed the communality of nightlife and going out during the pandemic,” Tracey noted. The song is a eulogy to the heyday of packed Sunday clubs – the faces, the secret life, the clubs where Ben DJ’d in the early 2000s”

Describing the tempo as “deliberately dreamlike” Ben further noted that “No One Knows We’re Dancing” is “slowed-down disco, like a memory.”

“We asked producer-DJ Ewan Pearson to add some body to the groove and he sprinkles some delicious extra synth lines and thickens the Italo-flavoured drums,” he pointed out.

Written and produced by Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn over the spring-summer of 2022, the album Fuse is “a modern take on the lustrous electronic soul the band first pioneered in the mid-90s.”

Thorn’s affecting and richly-textured voice is once again up front in Watt’s glimmering landscape of sub-bass, sharp beats, half-lit synths, and empty space, and as before, the result is the sound of a band comfortable with being both sonically contemporary, yet agelessly themselves.

Ben and Tracey recorded secretly at home and in a small riverside studio outside Bath with friend and engineer Bruno Ellingham. For the first two months, the artist’s name on the album files was simply credited as TREN (Tracey and Ben).

Early takes focused on ambient sound montages and improvised spectral piano loops recorded by Ben on his iPhone at home during his enforced pandemic isolation – ideas which later blossomed into atmospheric tracks such as “When You Mess Up” and “Interior Space.”

Everything But The Girl first entered the UK indie scene’s consciousness in 1982 with a stark jazz-folk cover of Cole Porter’s “Night and Day.” It was, however, in 1985, when they first caught the fancy of Filipino fans with their 1985 release, Love Not Money with their jangle pop sound initially identified with new wave as reflected in tracks like “When All’s Well” and “The Ballad of The Times.”

In 1986, they released their third album, Baby, the Stars Shine Bright which included the surprise hit and best-known song to Filipino fans, “Cross My Heart.” In 2017, the duo made headlines again when Watt tweeted his desire to have a copy of a Philippine pressing of the seven-inch vinyl of “Cross My Heart.”

Over the years, the duo kept developing its own signature sound, experimenting with jazz, guitar pop, orchestral wall-of-sound, and drum-machine soul.

After Watt’s near-death experience from a rare auto-immune condition in 1992, the pair returned unbowed with the million-selling ardent folktronica of Amplified Heart in 1994. It included their biggest hit, “Missing,” after New York DJ-producer Todd Terry’s remix unexpectedly made the leap from heavy club play to global radio success (Number 2 US Hot 100; Number 3 UK Top 40).

The sparkling Walking Wounded with its emotional songs brimming with ideas from the mid-90s electronic scene. This was followed in 1996 (Number 4 UK Album Chart). Spawning four UK Top 40 hits, the record became the band’s first platinum-selling album. After their final show at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2000, Watt and Thorne chose to quit Everything But The Girl on a high note. The clamor for them to return to the studio remained strong in the ensuing years, though.

Everything But The Girl’s new track, “No One Knows We’re Dancing” and the new album Fuse is now available in major streaming platforms.