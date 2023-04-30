How to drink and stick to your limit: 5 Tips from Nico Bolzico and Diageo Philippines

You’ve heard it before, and it’s true: do all things in moderation. This is the first step to a balanced life, and it applies to every aspect of it. Whether it’s work, leisure, exercise, or alcohol consumption, keeping things in moderation paves way for a healthier life.

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, and Diageo Philippines is launching a new campaign called Stick To Your Limit to raise awareness about responsible drinking by providing important tips and reminders to help everyone stick to their alcohol consumption limits. Diageo has partnered with Nico Bolzico and Erwan Heussaff to be ambassadors of this campaign.

“We’re thrilled that Nico and Erwan will be working with us in spreading our message of Stick To Your Limit. They have a close relationship with Diageo, with Erwan serving as a collaborator on our brand activations and with Nico serving as an ambassador for Diageo brands in the past,” shares Rajesh Joshi, General Manager of Diageo Philippines.

“Sticking to your limits means understanding your body and how it reacts to the different activities you do everyday,” explains Nico. “It’s the same with alcohol. To stick to your limit, you have to understand how alcohol affects your body. As someone who enjoys a delicious glass of whisky as a nightcap or to celebrate a significant event, I can control my alcohol consumption just as I can stick to my personal limits in everyday activities.”

Enjoying alcohol doesn’t have to mean that you get falling-down-drunk every night. With these five tips from Nico and Diageo to stick to your limit, you’ll be able to have a good time without regretting it in the morning!

Establish how much alcohol you should be having.

Sticking to your limit starts with being clear about what your limit really is. A standard unit of alcohol contains about 10 grams of alcohol, which is the amount the body can process in an hour. That’s why it’s important to stick to the recommended amount your body can process, because going beyond this amount will increase your risk of accidents, hangovers, and even permanent health problems.

Always eat food before and even when consuming alcohol.

Food slows the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream by keeping it in the stomach longer.

“When your stomach is empty, you feel the effects of your drinks faster,” Nico explains. “I always make sure I eat something before I start drinking! You can also eat something while you’re drinking to counter the effects of the alcohol.”

Skip a drink every now and then and replace it with a glass of water.

Alcohol causes the body to lose fluid, which can lead to dehydration. One practical tip to drink responsibly and ensure you’re sticking to your limit is to alternate between drinks. Drink a full glass of water after an alcoholic beverage to make sure you aren’t dehydrated.

Don’t drink and drive.

“Driving may seem like a simple, everyday activity that you’re used to, but driving while under the influence of alcohol is one of the biggest no-nos of drinking,” reminds Nico.

Drinking and driving can have serious consequences for you. It impairs your coordination and vision; it also impacts your ability to make sound judgement or choices in the moment. If you intend to drink, even just a moderate amount, it’s important to secure your trip home through a friend or family member.

Avoid drinking if you struggle with any anxiety or any negative emotions.

Alcohol itself is a depressant, increasing the risk of worsening any feelings of depression, anger, or anxiety. If you are experiencing any of these feelings before drinking, you are more likely to consume alcohol beyond the safe limits.

For Alcohol Awareness Month, Diageo invites everyone of legal drinking age to visit DrinkIQ.com, their dedicated online responsible drinking platform that provides facts about alcohol and the effects of alcohol consumption on the body and mind.

Through a short quiz, DrinkIQ provides insights on the effects of drinking on the body and even debunks several myths and misconceptions about alcohol.

Visit DrinkIQ.com today to test your knowledge about alcohol and learn more tips for responsible drinking so you can stick to your limit.