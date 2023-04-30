EMBRACE, EXPERIENCE, EVERYTHING | Coming to you live, this year, from the PICC!



It may be cliché but, indeed, 2023 began with a bang—especially for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector. It wasn’t long before organizers of conventions, graduations, oath-taking ceremonies, concerts, religious gatherings, and various meetings started calling up the Philippine International Convention Center for a return to the face-to-face events we all missed the past few years.

These events are all the more meaningful this 2023 as the world emerges full of life and healing with new stories to tell, new experiences to embrace.

The PICC has been preparing for a new series of exciting events as it keeps its lead as THE venue of choice.

Fresh from its official public declaration as National Cultural Treasure in 2022, the PICC welcomed the year with high-profile government events such as the NEDA Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028 Forum and the BIR Tax Campaign Kick-off.

Musical performances reigned during the love month with concerts headlined by the APO‘s Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo, and the Philippine Madrigal Singers.

February and March pushed the creative industries agenda as the Department of Trade Industry gathered stakeholders, policymakers, creative entrepreneurs, and government champions local and international at the Creative Industries Summit, while the week-long Likha exhibit gathered 57 weavers from all over the country who showcased more than 30 weaves and surface decorations on textile.

Scientists, researchers, and physicians convened at the PICC during the first quarter for the Indie-Sciyencya Awarding Ceremonies and the 2023 Annual Scientific Conference and 90th General Membership Assembly of the National Research Council of the Philippines and the 62nd Annual Convention of the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians.

The confidence to travel and relaxed health protocols are bringing about the holding of the annual conventions of local professional associations such as the Philippine Academy of Family Physicians (PAFP), Philippine College of Physicians (PCP), Philippine Pediatric Society (PPS) and Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (POGS), Philippine Society for Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (PSMID) and United Architects of the Phils. (UAP)

International conferences and meetings of prestigious organizations are slated in 2023 as well.

From fan meets of Korean superstars such as B.I. (March) and Lee Jong Suk(April), to festivals, concerts, trade fairs, and exhibitions, the PICC has something for everyone. It is emerging as a versatile and category-defying venue where the traditional meets the modern, and where the local merges with top-caliber events with an international audience.

PICC General Manager Renato B. Padilla expressed his optimism for the continued influx of events at the Center. He says, “While we have seen the value of virtual and hybrid events during the pandemic, the return of face-to-face events signifies that people are eager to come together to connect, collaborate, and celebrate. The PICC is delighted to host our clients once again.”

Indeed, for all these premier events, and the people that celebrate them, the SETTING IS EVERYTHING.

For bookings and inquiries, email info@picc.gov.ph or visit www.picc.gov.ph