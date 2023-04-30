DOST-STII, BPI Foundation partner for students’, teachers’ financial literacy

From being a platform for sharing content, Starbooks, short for Science and Technology Academic and Research-Based Openly Operated KioskS, has now evolved as a platform for sharing advocacies.

Director Richard P. Burgos of the Department of Science and Technology-Science and Technology Information Institute (DOST-STII) described this recent advancement as the agency partners with BPI Foundation Inc. in its efforts to bring science, technology, and innovation (STI) information to learners in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs).

Since its inception as the first science library-in-a-box in 2011, Starbooks now has thousands of digital resources on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) that are easily retrievable both in its offline and online platforms, as well as various advocacies of its partner institutions, the latest of which is the addition from the BPI Foundation.

FinEd Unboxed is a customized financial education program that seeks to improve the financial capability of the country’s everyday heroes, such as the Department of Education (DepEd) teaching and non-teaching personnel, and migrant domestic workers and their families.

Through the program, it is hoped to empower its audiences to become financially responsible by unpacking and simplifying lessons on personal money matters, such as saving, budgeting, investing, insurance, retirement planning and managing credit.

In a ceremony held at DOST-STII early this month, BPI Foundation Executive Director Owen L. Cammayo said they are grateful for the opportunity to share with DOST-STII the advocacy for financial literacy and wellness.

“We are here today because we see the value and we believe that education is a viable tool for financial wealthness,” he said, adding that the modules are perfect for students, teachers, and even non-teaching personnel.

BPI Foundation is also currently developing financial education materials for young learners which will not only enrich the learning experience of the students but also equip them with the financial knowledge and skills they need to thrive in the future.

With this, Cammayo also encouraged everyone to not just promote STEM but also help encourage financial wellness as well.

In her message, DOST Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services Maridon Sahagun acknowledging that furthering science and technology causes in the country would go hand-in-hand with the foundation’s advocacy of teaching financial literacy.

“We believe that financial literacy is an important foundation in entrepreneurial skills and that this is truly a promising opportunity as it is important that we arm our learners with financial literacy,” she said.

Moreover, Education Undersecretary for Administration Michael Kristian R. Ablan, in his message, congratulated DOST-STII and BPI Foundation for the collaboration, and wishes that more partnerships will arise with DOST-STII and other DOST agencies to further promote equity and equality in education in the country.

“Equality is where we provide information to all. Everybody can go to Starbooks Kiosks, at all can access the materials. Second is equity, to reach people with no access, such as GIDAs. Nobody should be left behind,” Ablan said, highlighting the mantra of DepEd that no learner should be left behind.

He also congratulated DOST-STII’s Starbooks for filling the gap until such time that Internet connection can be accessed all throughout the country, and BPI Foundation’s advocacy which he said can help teachers to learn and be able to overcome their financial challenges.

BPI Foundation also sponsored P700,000 worth of Starbooks-enabled computer sets, printer and wifi routers to be donated to 10 selected schools and communities in GIDAs.

First to receive was the Doña Paz Sumulong Tanjuatco Elementary School in Tanay, Rizal.

Nieva Tongohan, school head of the elementary school with about 185 pupils, expressed her gratitude for the donation, saying their pupils and teachers no longer need to download materials.

The rest of the beneficiaries were Lagnas Elementary School, Uguis Integrated School, Legua Integrated School, Magsayap Integrated School, Kinablangan Elementary School, Kitub-bao High School, IP Community of Barangay Tabon, Busay National High School, and Solangon Elementary School.

Image credits: DOST-STII





