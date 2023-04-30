Coach Chot thinks Paris

MAKING the knockout stages of the FIBA World Cup 2023, admittedly, is a remote possibility for Gilas Pilipinas to achieve.

So why not the Paris 2024 Olympics?

Gilas head coach Chot Reyes believes that’s a silver lining of a possibility.

“Win a game or two and we could be the best team in Asia,” Reyes said.

For the Philippines to make the Paris Olympics is for Gilas to emerge with the best-placed record among Asian teams in the World Cup.

The path will be through the so-called universality rule that an international federation applies to guarantee universal participation in the Olympic Games—in FIBA’s case that all seven continents has at least one team playing in Paris.

The rule states that “the FIBA World Cup 2023 will produce seven directly qualified national teams for the Olympic Games with host France receiving automatic qualification” and seven sports will include two teams from the Americas, two from Europe and one each from Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Iran made the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the best Asian team in the 2019 World Cup in China with two wins and three losses.

“That’s the goal and that’s the dream,” Reyes said. “So hopefully, we can get a win or two in this World Cup to give us a chance to qualify for the Olympics.”

“That’s why I’m also looking at the other groups because it’s important that our other Asian competitors are in tough groups,” he said. “The best Asian team is the one that goes to the 2024 Olympics.”

After Saturday’s draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the Philippines, ranked No. 40 in the world, landed in Group A with No. 10 Italy, No. 23 Dominican Republic and No. 41 Angola. The Philippines faces Dominican Republic on August 25 at the Philippine Arena, followed by an August 27 game against Angola and August 29 match against Italy at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Reyes said China drew a “pretty good group” with South Sudan in Group B, same with Iran with Ivory Coast in Group G.

“Those are teams that they can beat. So you know, as much as I was looking at our group, I’m also looking at what the other Asian teams drew because we’re going to find out there who’s the best placed Asian team.”

Despite drawing Sudan, reigning Asian Games champion China has two-time Olympic silver medalist and world No. 6 Serbia and No. 20 Puerto Rico in its group, while Iran has world and european champion Spain and No. 13 Brazil as company.

Reyes said the 12 players for Gilas will be based on chemistry and not on individual talent.

“We’re putting the best team together and we’re not putting a group of superstars,” he said.

Reyes also said the 32nd Cambodia Southeast Asian Games is also a major concern.

“My other concern right now is to prepare the best team for the SEA Games,” he said.

The World Cup is set August 25 to September 10.