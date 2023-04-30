Beat the heat with Gerry’s ‘creamilicious’ cooler treats

SUMMER is now upon us. T’is the season for the many to head on to the beach or simply indulge in some cooler treats to beat the heat.

Among the top favorite picks during this time of the year, of course, is an icy dessert to not only quench the thirst, but also simmer down the burning temperature at its peak. And the best place to turn to is Gerry’s.

Following its rebrand from Gerry’s Grill, this popular restaurant not only caters authentic Filipino cuisine today, but also offers an expansive menu that includes a wide range of desserts.

Using ice that’s milky and crushed with super fine texture that complements well with all the ingredients of any of its cold offerings, below are the five must-tries to complete the dining experience here.

Go classic with the famous and well-loved Filipino icy dessert—the Halo-Halo. It boasts of the right mix of tropical fruits and other typical contents which, when mixed together, lend a cornucopia of sweetness, chewiness, crunchiness and stickiness. Completing its delectable presentation are the sinful scoop of an ice cream and the local custard called leche flan. Customers, for sure, will never go wrong with this mouthwatering dish layered with a rainbow of delicious ingredients.

Gerry’s Ube Macapuno Delight is definitely a hit. With the perfect combination of purple yam and soft translucent jelly-like flesh of coconut, plus the right texture and consistency, there’s nothing more to ask for this kind of a course that concludes a hearty meal.

Say hello to Mais Con Hielo! Feel the chill and goodness of this choice—thanks to the aroma of the corn, its milkiness and sweetness that brings a province atmosphere while enjoying every spoon of it. So there’s no need to actually go on a trip to the countryside just to relax, unwind and escape from the scorching heat of the city jungle.

A different variant of which, yet equally delicious, is the Banana Con Leche. Pairing the chunk of an elongated, edible type of a berry and a slice of melt-in-your-mouth Filipino version of creme caramel is indeed a match made in heaven. This variant is not to be missed when at Gerry’s.

Finally, the Buko Pandan Delight is worth a try. Go nuts with the tropical vibe of this meaty giant nut. What makes it more palatable is the sweet floral fragrance of the aromatic plant, not to mention, its taste that’s as grassy vanilla with a hint of coconut.

All these Five-Superstar Summer Cold Desserts are to die for and truly are value for money with their generous servings at reasonable price. More room for dessert? Dine in at any Gerry’s restaurant nationwide with a denouement of these refreshing summertime offerings, or grab some more for takeout orders.