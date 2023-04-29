ZTE reports Q1 2023 net profit of RMB 2.64 billion

byBusinessMirror
April 29, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ZTE Corp., a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, announced recently a revenue of RMB 29.14 billion for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.3 percent year-on-year.

Likewise, ZTE’s Q1 2023 results show that the net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company reached RMB 2.64 billion, an increase of 19.2 percent year-on-year. The net profit after extraordinary items attributable to holders of ordinary shares of the listed company for the same period was RMB 2.45 billion, representing a year-on-year rise of 25.7 percent. Its net cash flows from operating activities increased by 95.9 percent to RMB 2.33 billion, compared to the same period last year.

As the global environment remains complex and volatile in 2023, which poses challenges to corporate business operations, ZTE (www.zte.com.cn/global) will continue to adopt the business strategy of “precision and pragmatism for steady growth”. ZTE aims to enhance its foresight, resilience and adaptability to uncertainties by positioning its business precisely, allocating resources efficiently, and optimizing processes continuously. 

With its long-term expertise in ICT full-stack core capabilities, ZTE delivers a comprehensive and efficient digital foundation across network, cloud network, and computing power to customers worldwide. It also capitalizes on the opportunities arising from China’s digital transformation and artificial intelligence applications. The overall performance in the first quarter of 2023 is secured steady growth, as it continues its operational efficiency and resilience.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

CAAP to conduct corrective maintenance of ATMC on May 3 and 17

byNonie Reyes
April 28, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
1 minute read

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Anyone in the US who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta has agreed to pay. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

byAssociated Press
April 29, 2023
Read more
3 minute read

What does the launch of ChatGPT and advancement in AI mean for brands

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, and it looks like we are just scratching the surface. Let’s start with the fact that ChatGPT is a different AI technology and doesn’t have much in common with usual chatbots, except for the word “chat” in their names. It is not a chatbot in the traditional sense, and should not be confused with such.

by
April 29, 2023