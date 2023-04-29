UST, NCU tie up on Copernicus’ seminal work on heliocentricity

THE University of Santo Tomas (UST) and Nicolaus Copernicus University (Uniwersytet Mikołaja Kopernika or NCU) in Toruń, Poland will collaborate on restoring the rare first-edition copy of Nicolaus Copernicus’ book on heliocentrism housed in the UST Archives.

Three professional restorers and conservators from NCU visited UST to assess the original print in preparation for the continuing partnership to restore the book, which is considered a Polish cultural treasure.

The visit and partnership commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of the astronomer, which was on

February 19, 2023.

The collaboration was borne out of the previous visit of Chargé d’Affaires (CDA) Jarosław Szczepankiewicz of the Embassy of Poland to the university on May 13, 2022, when he was first shown one of the remaining 11 original copies.

UST’s Miguel de Benavides Library, Research Center for Natural and Applied Sciences (RCNAS), Office of International Relations and Programs (OIRP), and the College of Science will work with NCU for the endeavor.

As part of the visit, NCU professor Dr. hab. Mirosław Wachowiak from the Department of Conservation and Restoration of Modern and Contemporary Art, art conservator Dr. Jolanta Czuczko and researcher Karolina Komsta-Slawińska from the Department of Paper and Leather Conservation met with OIRP director Prof. Lilian Sison PhD and associate director Prof. Karen Santiago PhD, as well as chief librarian Ma. Cecilia D. Lobo.

A delegation from the Embassy of Poland, including the CDA, minister and counselor Anna Krzak-Danel, as well as assistant to the head of mission Ella May Arevalo, met with UST’s prefect of libraries Rev. Fr. Ángel Aparicio OP, acting archivist Rev. Fr. Gaspar Sigaya OP, head book restorer Ginalyn Santiago, Graduate School academic staff and RCNAS researcher Prof. Maria Bernardita Maronilla-Reyes PhD who is a chemist conservator of paintings, paper and stone-built heritage, plus executive assistant to the secretary-general Emmanuel Batulan PhD.

Following the meeting was an introduction by Wachowiak on the advanced book conservation and restoration processes employed by NCU.

Copernicus’ historic work “De revolutionibus orbium coelestium” (On the Revolutions of the Heavenly Spheres) was originally printed in 1543 in Nuremberg of the former Holy Roman Empire, and had for its central thesis heliocentrism, or the astronomical model that positioned the Sun at the center of the universe, with the Earth and the other planets orbiting around it in circular paths.

The Copernican model, as it would later be named, displaced the geocentric model of Ptolemy that had prevailed for centuries, which had placed Earth at the center of the universe.

Image credits: UST OPA





