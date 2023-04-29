Treasures of Oriental Mindoro under the sun

The word “oriental” is derived from an Asian connotation meaning East, and this eastern part of Mindoro, also known as the Province of Oriental Mindoro, boasts of beautiful plains and hills, with a majestic Mount Halcon at the center. With white sand beaches, Oriental Mindoro is also a popular drop-off point to the center of the world’s marine biodiversity.

Oriental Mindoro belongs to MIMAROPA region in Luzon, about 140 kilometers southwest of Manila. The City of Calapan is the lone city on the island, as well as the region’s capital.

Calapan Passenger Port Terminal is the largest passenger terminal building in the country.

Meanwhile, Puerto Galera’s Muelle Bay has been declared “one of the most beautiful bays in the world” by Les Plus Belles Baies du Monde Club, a UNESCO-affiliated organization.

These are just some of the treasures of Oriental Mindoro, that are already known to the world. But, wait, there’s more to explore on the inner island than meets the eye. As a scuba diver for more than two decades, Puerto Galera has been one of my recommended dive destinations, even before all these awards were bestowed in the province. Beyond the beach adventures, Oriental Mindoro has so much more to offer.

Infinity Farm

At the foothills of Mt. Baco, you will find the lush Infinity Farm, a well-placed resort with a series of waterfalls that guests can visit. The town of Baco is only 45 minutes away from Calapan, making it the easiest and fastest tourist spot to visit upon arrival in the city.

Take a refreshing dip, hike up the water trails, or simply relax by the falls. There are tables and chairs to accommodate guests for a boodle lunch, after enjoying the mini rapids.

Artifacts at Calapan Heritage Museum show the province’s rich culture and history. Guests on a carabao cart ride arrive at Tukuran Falls.

Calapan Heritage Museum

The former capitol building was renovated into a modern museum. The Oriental Mindoro Heritage Museum is also where the Cal-kuta, an abandoned Spanish fortress stands. Here, you will find artifacts with a combination of classic and modern designs.

The carefully curated exhibitions are inspired by the “mahal tana” theme, which highlights the iconic symbols of Oriental Mindoro; the Mangyan, Halcon, tamaraw, and Naujan Lake.

Tukuran Falls

Experience carabao cart riding on the way to Tukuran Falls. A unique way of transport, the calesa-like ride is pulled by strong and sturdy carabaos. The real “workhorse” in the Oriental Mindoro province, also known as the rice granary and fruit basket of Southern Tagalog. The one-hour ride is slow but picturesque, with the hills and rivers as the backdrop on the way to Tukuran Falls, where one can go for a swim and jump from boulders to small lakes, or experience hiking with lots of rocks, lush greens, and fresh water. It is located in Barangay Calsapa, San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro.

Tamaraw Falls with the endemic bovine in the foreground is a popular attraction.

Tamaraw Falls

Named after the endemic bovine, a Mindoro Dwarf Buffalo, the Tamaraw Falls can be seen right on the road from Calapan to Puerto Galera. The 423 ft falls cascading on the side of the national highway is an attraction in Puerto Galera one shouldn’t miss. The majestic beauty of the falls makes it one of the sought-after backdrops when in Puerto Galera. The falls cascade down to a pool of water where one can go for a refreshing swim and a picnic.

Silonay Mangrove Conservation and Ecopark

Located in Barangay Silonay, Calapan City, the Silonay is considered an eco-tourism destination in Oriental Mindoro. Healthy mangroves occupy a total area of 42 hectares.

Guests can enjoy the walk on a 350-meter-long boardwalk which leads to a 6-meter-high tower. At the top of the tower, one can marvel at the panoramic view of the Silonay River and the adjacent sea. It is recorded to have been the home of 15 species of mangroves, 29 species of birds, 2 species of bats, and 5 species of reptiles and amphibians, based on the 2014 flora and fauna survey.

Island Hopping

A half-day island hopping tour includes snorkeling at the Clam Sanctuary and the Coral Gardens. Take a small banca from the Muelle Cultural Heritage Park and a Puerto Galera tourism officer will guide you to your boatman. A P400 snorkeling fee already includes the banca and the snorkel rent. The first snorkeling area is the Clam Sanctuary, where you will find dozens of clams planted from the clam nursery in Bolinao, Pangasinan. The second snorkeling stop is at the famous Coral Gardens.

Here, the water is shallower, where one can find small fishes swimming around an abundance of hard and soft corals.

Silonay Mangrove Conservation Ecopark has a 400-meter boardwalk through the mangrove forest. Top view of White Beach in Puerto Galera, the most visited beach in Oriental Mindoro.

A side trip to explore an underwater cave in Long Beach, Puerto Galera is also worth exploring. The jagged climb to enter a cavern with water is a must-see for the adventure-hearted. Just request your guide to take you there for it is a separate boat to explore this side of the island.

Food Trip

A tour is not complete without trying the province’s specialties. In Calapan, the popular rice cakes of Merl’s Delicacies specializing in “suman sa lihiya” is a go-to for food and coffee lovers. Merl’s has opened a quaint coffee shop to pair her delicious delicacies with good coffee.

Meanwhile, the E and B Farm cultivates fresh oyster mushrooms and turns them into delicious snacks. We marveled at the taste of mushroom chicharron, Spanish-style oyster mushroom, atchara, and sisig; all organic and healthy farm-to-table delights.

Where to Stay

There are numerous resorts and hotels around the City of Calapan and Puerto Galera.

When exploring the city, Casa Estela Boutique Hotel is a cozy house-turned-hotel in the heart of Calapan. For mid-range accommodations and beach lovers, the Casa Marco is a pleasant beach-front resort in White Beach. For high-end travelers and divers, the Lalaguna Villas Luxury Resort and Spa is a luxurious option in Small Lalaguna Beach, Puerto Galera.

Oriental Mindoro is only one hour away by a fast boat, or public ferry from the Batangas International Port in Batangas City to the newly opened Calapan Port Passenger Terminal in the City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Image credits: Arabelle Jimenez





