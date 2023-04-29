Student-journalists lauded in national conference, competition

MEDIA organization Word Cup Associated Editors Co. as well as consultancy and training experts EdCalibre International Co. jointly invited student-journalists nationwide for the 20th Word Cup: a national press-coverage conference aimed at enhancing mastery in writing and photography.

With the goal of championing campus journalism and recognizing noteworthy outputs, the highlight of the two-day event was a competition which recognized participants across different educational levels: elementary, junior high school, senior high school and college. Advisers of student publications were likewise honored.

The opportunity allowed the attendees to showcase their specialties in their respective sections such as news, editorial, features, sports, science and health. A Photojournalism Division was also part of the tilt.

Promising student-journalists from the Benildean Press Corps (BPC): the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s official student-journalists’ publication and Ad Astra: the sole student organization tasked to produce the college’s official yearbook, earned a total of 10 honors in the tertiary division.

First-place distinctions went to BPC members Frances Jade Clarito for “Pagsulat ng Balitang Agham,” and Jyllan Sydrey Bitalac for Photojournalism.

Second-place finishes went to BPC’s Wallace Roland Beltran for Feature Writing, Julia Mikaela Natividad for Photojournalism, Ad Astra’s Rizia Marisse Guico for Copyreading and Headline Writing, and Max Soliman for Editorial Writing.

BPC’s Dylan Kirsten Melencion captured third place in Copyreading and Headline Writing, while Michaela Sherry Arguelles and Ad Astra’s Joshua Gayuma were likewise recognized with honorable mentions in Photojournalism. Guico also earned the same accolade in News Writing.

Entries for the 20th Word Cup were meticulously screened by a roster of media luminaries and consultancy and training experts. The complete list of winners may be viewed in the virtual awarding ceremony via the official Facebook page of Word Cup Associated Editors Co.

The latter serves as an outlet to the National Schools Press Conference: the highest journalism competition for elementary and secondary schools; while EdCalibre International Co. provides coaching in management, leadership, organizational development and continuing professional education.