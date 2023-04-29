Saweetie headlines FIBA World Cup Draw

Grammy-nominated rapper and global fashion icon Saweetie, who proudly embraces her Filipino-Chinese and African-American heritage, is set to bring her unique blend of music and style as she headlines the FIBA World Cup Draw at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

This performance will be a homecoming of sorts for Saweetie, as she connects with her mother’s Filipino roots and celebrates her diverse background in the Philippines. Known for chart-topping hits like “My Type” and “BestFriend” and her captivating live shows, Saweetie’s performance promises to create an unforgettable experience for basketball fans worldwide.

Saweetie’s involvement in the FIBA World Cup Draw highlights her unparalleled talent and connection to the world of basketball. As a leading force in the music industry and a trendsetter in both music and fashion, she is the perfect choice to headline this prestigious event. Her magnetic stage presence and energetic performances will undoubtedly captivate audiences and contribute to the excitement of this prestigious international sports event.

Born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, Saweetie is an acclaimed rapper, singer, and songwriter known for her chart-topping hits and magnetic stage presence. Since her breakthrough in 2017, she has released numerous successful singles and albums, garnering a loyal fanbase and solidifying her status as a leading force in the music industry.

The FIBA (International Basketball Federation) World Cup is a global basketball competition held every four years, featuring teams from around the world competing for the title of world champion. It serves as a platform for countries to showcase their basketball talent and promote the sport globally.

The FIBA World Cup is a celebration of basketball excellence and unites fans from diverse backgrounds in their shared passion for the game. Catch the FIBA World Cup Draw and Saweetie’s fiery performance LIVE on OneSports and OneSports+ via Cignal, SatLite, and Cignal Play.