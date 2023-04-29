Retooling, upskilling important tools for career advancement in the digital age

IN the digital economy, retooling and upskilling are quite important for an individual to move up to the value chain.

Mirasol Flores, a mother of two, is an example of how reskilling made a difference in transforming her life by shifting to a less stressful job from a pressure-filled full time work in the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry to give her more time to look after her children. She recalled the daily rigors of long commutes, which in her case was three hours every day. This left her with little time for quality moments with her family.

“I was exhausted, and I felt like I was missing out on so much. I only saw my kids in the evening when they were already sleeping. My compensation, which did not increase for five years, was definitely not worth it. I knew something had to change,” Flores said.

Flores decided to make the big move to get out of the tiresome daily routine and make a career shift. “It was a tough decision, but I knew it was the right one for me and my family,” she said.

She enrolled in a training program at Refocus, which provided her with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue a career in data analysis. The program was challenging, but Flores was determined to succeed.

“As soon as I started the course, I knew I was going somewhere. The program was exciting and interesting, and I could do things all by myself,” she confesses. Mirasol learned the valuable lesson that in order to succeed, she needed to help herself. Refocus provided her with the materials and support, but it was up to her to be resourceful and put in the effort to excel in the program.

“I made it a habit to access every piece of information I had first before asking my mentors. This allowed me to experience what it is really like working in the field,” she said.

Flores’s dedication and hard work paid off. Even before completing the program, she landed a job as a report analyst and now earns 60 percent more than her previous salary and is working from the comfort of her home.

She no longer has to take phone calls, which she hated while working in the BPO industry, and she has a more flexible schedule that allows her to spend quality time with her children.

“I have arranged my timetable so that I’m able to spend the most time with the kids. As I chose to work with US clients, I start my shift after I finish my everyday routine with the kids and take a nap when they are at school. It might look hard, but this is what I dreamed of when I had to leave them every day and spend hours doing work I hated!”

Refocus, an online educational platform, provides 8- to 10-month courses on digital professions in the Philippines. According to Similar Web, Refocus was named the leading educational platform in the country and was also ranked among 100 growing EdTech startups to watch by DeallRoom.

Refocus is currently offering three courses such as digital marketer, data analyst and web developer. The data analyst program is most popular in the Philippines and Indonesia. Launched in September last year, the web developer course is available only in the Philippines.

Refocus has more than 8,000 and more than 1,200 students from the Philippines and Indonesia respectively. Course speakers come from distinguished companies such as Mckinsey, PWS, Grab and Concentrix and Grocery.