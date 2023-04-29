Pinoy pupils bag 148 gold medals

THE Education Department lauded learners from private and public schools after they amassed 1,310 medals in the International Kangaroo Mathematics Competition (IKMC).

Representatives from the Philippines were able to collect 148 gold, 358 silver and 804 bronze medals as they showcased exceptional problem-solving skills and mathematical abilities in the entire course of the contest held virtually on March 18.

Among the schools that participated, MGC New Life Christian Academy pocketed the most gold hardware with 9, followed by Saint Jude Catholic School with 8, and Grace Christian College with 7.

Department of Education-National Capital Region’s Taguig Integrated School and DepEd Region IV-A’s Tanauan City Integrated High School also won two apiece.

Described as “particularly competitive,” this year’s edition tested the participants’ math skills against the best and brightest from other countries.

The contest was likewise regarded as a “true celebration of the power of mathematics to inspire and challenge young minds.”

Moreover, the event organizers praised the participants for their hard work, dedication, and passion for mathematics. They also congratulated the winners for their remarkable achievements, and wished them the best in their future endeavors.

Established in 1991, the IKMC is widely considered as one of the most prestigious international correspondence mathematics competitions, with the goal of promoting interest and excellence in numbers among the youth. The complete list of winners is posted in https://bit.ly/2023-IKMC-PH-results.