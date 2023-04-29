Oil spill-affected Mindoro fisherfolk to undergo Tesda livelihood training

FOLLOWING the recent oil spill incident that affected their livelihood, some 2,900 fisherfolks in Oriental Mindoro stand to benefit from the initiative of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to reskill and upskill them.

In coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), residents in the municipalities of Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, and Bulalacao will undergo various training programs to provide them with alternative sources of income.

The province suffered from a spillage caused by the sinking of MT Princess Empress, which was carrying 900,000 liters of industrial fuel, last February 28.

Affected residents will be taught on oil-spill response. The Simeon Suan Vocational and Technical College in Bansud crafted the competency-based course.

Other training courses include meat and fish processing, baking, hog raising, dressmaking, motorcycle small-engine system servicing, small engine repair, pastry making, and sugar concentration, among others.

Director-General Danilo P. Cruz of Tesda assured that the agency is prepared to provide assistance when it comes to skills training and livelihood endeavors.

Likewise, he noted that these training programs will be of help for the beneficiaries to find permanent jobs.

The Tesda chief said in Filipino that it is not only temporary employment being provided by DOLE, but it also has a component of training. Before their temporary employment, he believes Filipinos also need to be trained as after such, they also have to find opportunities for permanent work.

With a mission to improve the technical capabilities of its trainees, he shared that the government has been assisting residents of communities affected by crises resulting from natural calamities, disasters and any other untoward incidents.

The Tesda head confirmed that the government agency is ready to provide relevant training programs as part of the joint action supporting the upskilling and reskilling of displaced workers, while ensuring the well-being of affected Filipinos.