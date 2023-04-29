Kickstart your career as a content creator with vivo V27 5G

Level up your selfie game *in style* with the V27 5G phone.
byBMPlus
April 29, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Raise your hands if you’re an aspiring influencer! Whether you’re on a beach trip with friends or just taking a cozy respite at home this Labor Day weekend, use this mini-break to start mastering your angles and taking *cool* photos and videos so you can begin gracing your followers’ social media feeds like a true pro.

As you unleash your inner creative, you need to know the value of a powerful smartphone and the big role it plays when you build your personal brand. Whether you want to be a part-time or full-time digital creator, the quality of your work will serve as your most important asset.

Enter: vivo V27 5G, the latest premium smartphone from vivo. Boasting a 50MP Eye AF Selfie Vlogging Camera and Aura Light Portrait System which allows you to have a compact photo studio with you anytime and anywhere, this phone will definitely take your photo and video quality to the next level!

And it looks stylish, too!

With this phone’s enchanting Color-Changing Emerald Green Rear Glass that reflects a spectrum of brilliant colors under sunlight and other sources of UV light, you’ll be instantly adding a pop of color to your mirror selfies!

So, are you ready to embrace your content creator era? The vivo V27 5G phone will be your ultimate tool!

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Insects, or insect-based foods, are the food of the future

byAnne Ruth Dela Cruz
April 29, 2023
Next Article

Benildeans reign supreme in Mapúa, UP filmfests

bySeymour B. Sanchez
April 30, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Working together to beat cancer

Cancer is now the THIRD leading cause of death in the country. 250 Filipinos die daily of cancer and 11 families lose their loved ones every hour. There are 400 new cases of cancer every day. Every hour, 16 individuals are diagnosed with cancer. Breast, Lung, and Colorectal cancers are the top 3 in terms of incidence, followed by liver cancer, cervical, and prostate cancer.

byBMPlus
April 28, 2023