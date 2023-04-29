Japan funds higher education center rehab

THE “Grassroots Assistance Contract-Signing Ceremony for Improvement of the Hall of Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku (MKD)” project was recently held in Davao City, with Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa, Consulate-General Ishikawa Yoshihisa of Davao, MKD president Dr. Ines Yamanouchi Mallari and chairperson of the board (Ret.) Judge Antonina Oshita-Escovilla in attendance.

Further supporting the significance of the cultural hall in MKD to promote Japanese culture and closer ties between Japan and the Philippines, the former’s government provided a grant amounting to $80,542 for its renovation.

The hall, according to the Japanese Embassy, is an important venue for the bilateral cultural exchanges in the Mindanao region. After renovation, it is expected to hold Japanese language-related events including speech contests and cultural activities such as Japanese dance, rakugo and noh.

As a center for higher education and a central institution for grassroots cultural exchange, MKD gathers both students and Filipinos interested in Japan in its hall to witness and participate in its various activities. The complete renovation of the hall aims to provide a better equipped venue, where students and interested Filipinos can enjoy future cultural events.

Further, its completion hopes to bring forth a more rounded understanding of both Japanese and Filipino cultures.

During the ceremony Koshikawa expressed his gratitude and respect to MKD’s continuous contribution in forging closer Japanese-Filipino ties. He also expects the project to achieve “our common goals of enriching the Nikkei community, as well as enhancing grassroots exchanges and people cooperation between our countries.”

According to the Japanese Embassy, the grassroots assistance for MKD marks an important milestone in the long-standing partnership between Japan and the Philippines in promoting cultural exchange and education.