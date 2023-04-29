Halo-halo is the most ordered ‘merienda’ item on food delivery app

DID you know that longganisa ranks second in the list of top food items ordered for breakfast (from 5 am to 11 am) on the Grab app? I thought it would be beef tapa or daing na bangus.

For lunch, chicken inasal ranks second in the list of top food items ordered for lunch (11 am to 3 pm).

As expected, halo-halo ranks No. 1 in the list of top food items ordered for merienda (3 pm to 6 pm).

According to Greg Camacho, director for deliveries at Grab Philippines, halo-halo was ordered close to 80 percent more in 2022 compared to the previous year, ranking 10th in the list of top orders on GrabFood.

At a panel discussion held in celebration of Filipino Food Month, Camacho said transactions grew 1.7 times over the period of 2019 and 2022 while GrabMart consumers ordered 1.4 times more often in 2022 compared to 2020.

In 2022, the average basket size on GrabFood and GrabMart, grew by 84 percent versus 2019.

“MSME [micro, small and medium enterprises] are the lifeblood of our business at Grab. It is important to support MSMEs because it means we grow, too,” said Camacho.

Thus, GrabFood does what it can to support MSMEs in order to keep their businesses going. The app does this by helping increase awareness for partners through ads, out-of-home executions, and other marketing efforts.

GrabFood also supplies MSMEs with data such as insights on what times the app receives most orders, or what food items are ordered as bundles to drive strategy for growth.

“We also help them with cash flow management through quick cash-outs and flexi-pay schemes,” said Camacho.

The pandemic saw a rise in food deliveries.

Eric Dee of Foodee Global Concepts (which runs MESA, Sunnies Cafe, Bench Cafe, Tim Ho Wan, Kam’s Roast, Hawker Chan and many other food and beverage outlets) recalls the devastation caused by the pandemic.

“Back in 2020, we closed down the entire operations of all stores. Our dine-in was 90 percent of our business. The partnerships we had with Grab were something we cherished. We didn’t know anything about logistics. When we reopened, 90 percent of our business then was deliveries,” said Dee.

Eisen Lim of Tapapa Tapsilogan said his business only had cash flow enough for three months when the pandemic hit.

“I was upfront about this to my employees. Then, we decided to join GrabFood and on the first day, we got seven deliveries—which was a big deal because before that, we had zero orders,” said Lim.

Camacho said eight out of 10 merchant partners feel that deliveries are crucial for survival although the trend now is that people are going back to dine in at restaurants again. Nine out of 10 customers in the region prefer brands with an integrated online-to-offline experience.

“Customers prefer to do things digitally so more merchants now use features like scan-to-order and self pick-up,” said Camacho.

Scan-to-order is a dine-in option that allows consumers to order and pay for dine-in via the Grab app while self-pickup allows consumers to order ahead and claim their orders from merchants.

GrabFood is also eyeing a nationwide expansion recently launched in Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija. Camacho said they are looking at two more openings in different cities in the coming months.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





