Filipino youth leaders participate in US Summit to boost OSY programs

MORE than 200 youth champions from 15 cities in the Philippines participated in the first-ever National Youth Development Alliance (YDA) Summit hosted by the United States government in Davao City to strengthen city-government programs for employing and educating out-of-school youth (OSY).

Organized by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Opportunity 2.0 program, the YDA Summit provided a platform to share knowledge, best practices, and innovations to support OSY.

They include programs such as the Alternative Learning System of the Department of Education, online technical-vocational training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and the Youth Entrepreneurship Program of the Department of Trade and Industry.

The YDA Summit hosted local leaders and representatives from 15 USAID partner-cities: Angeles City, Pasig City, Valenzuela City, Quezon City, Legazpi City, Davao City, General Santos City, Cotabato City, Iligan City, Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu City, Iloilo City, Tagbilaran City, Zamboanga City, and Isabela City.

In a recorded message, Vice President and concurrent education secretary Sara Duterte praised the agency during the event for its support: “Many USAID programs in the country have strengthened education and work-force development systems, reached more [OSY], and helped us get them ready for the transition to further education and training, immediate employment, and long-term success.”

“The Philippines has an estimated 4 million out-of-school children and youth. To make growth truly inclusive, we must provide each person the opportunity for a better tomorrow,” Mission Director Ryan Washburn of USAID stated. “[We] launched the Opportunity 2.0 program in 2020 to support our Philippine partners to do just that.”

Mayor Sebastian Duterte of Davao City, in a message delivered by Vice Mayor Jesus Melchor Quitain Jr., also expressed appreciation to USAID for hosting the summit: “We are honored to host youth champions from across the Philippines here at the YDA Summit, in partnership with USAID and the Education Development Center. We are proud to be leading the way in services, policies, and programs for one of the most vulnerable members of our society: the [OSY].”

USAID helped set up YDAs in cities across the Philippines to provide opportunities for OSY, including work- and business-readiness training, on-the-job training, youth leadership and empowerment seminars, as well as entrepreneurial support. Since 2020 YDAs have been instrumental in guiding 30,000 OSY to obtain better jobs, open businesses, or acquire higher-level education.

Image credits: US Embassy





