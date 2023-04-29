Discover your inner artist at Casa San Pablo

“Gifts are given and received in order to be shared”, a valuable takeaway from Casa San Pablo’s owner-cum-innkeeper, Boots Alcantara. A great reminder as we marveled at the genius masterstrokes of art at Casa’s Art Gallery. Each piece of art tells a story, and each piece shared breathes individuality and originality. Certainly, a gift that keeps on giving.

We called on An and Boots Alcantara at their inspirational retreat that provides bed and breakfast, Casa San Pablo in Laguna.

Casa San Pablo has a Van Gogh-inspired pool. Each room proudly displays artwork.

The trip from Manila was easy and quick. Always a pleasure for me as my love for the city of San Pablo grew over the years. Our previous visits to Casa with friends and family were to enjoy the peace and quiet and to savor San Pablo dishes like the Pinausukang tilapia and Kulawo among other tasty dishes they offer. Breakfasts served with kapeng barako are also a favorite.

This time around, our creative juices were awakened as our inner artist (I believe we are all artists in our own unique way), was revived from a deep slumber.

The Art Gallery

A selection of art pieces from An and Boots Alcantara’s personal collection is available for Casa’s guests at the art gallery. The exhibit is located inside the property in a green area that provides a tranquil atmosphere.

Guests can draw inspiration from the art gallery. San Pablo’s nightingale Myca Capili entertains visitors.

Upon entering, a short video is available for the gallery visitors before they walk around and view the pieces. This a great way to start since you already have a deeper background and interpretation of each work of art.

One of the masterpieces that caught my eye was the Hyperrealism art by Jayson Cortez, a contemporary painter who was born in 1986. His paintings look like a photograph, very detailed and so lifelike.

Viewing the artwork s and ingesting the inspiration behind each piece was a moving experience. I felt compelled to write, paint or just create something out of inspiration regardless of the outcome. This feeling is Casa San Pablo’s way of opening one’s senses to the power of art in the community.

Art and the community

Casa San Pablo works with the local government in promoting art, and in preserving history in this part of Laguna.

Art enlivens and improves tourism as the communities involved work together with Casa to provide a creative hub where people can explore, be inspired, and learn from each other while they share creative ideas. Casa San Pablo’s mission is to create an awareness that San Pablo, Laguna is a blossoming creative city.

The area is fast becoming a center for the community where one can enjoy art and bring it home to share with others.

What the eyes can see affects the heart and mind as the thought captured is shared via social media or just by a simple tete-a-tete.

Casa San Pablo’s Creativity and Wellbeing Hub

The new creative break was launched with Paint with Happy Colors, an exhibit by the youthful artist Therese Mercado. Guests of all ages painted on small-sized canvas while others made jewelry and designed tote bags. A feast of pasta and pizza with wine was served at the event.

Mercado’s love for painting helped with her depression. She started young but her passion for painting grew stronger during the pandemic. She uses bright colors and blooms for her artworks, a positive depiction of one’s well-being.

Art and music

Art and music go hand in hand as both inspire people to create or deal with inner struggles. We had the chance to listen to the musing voice of Myca Capili at the Roadside Casa. Myca is San Pablo’s champion songbird, being one of the grand finalists of Sing Galing Year One.

Roadside Casa also serves tasty comfort food that inspires not just the heart, but the hungry tummies as well.

Casa as a bed and breakfast

We had a great rest, a time to absorb and think about the day’s experiences, as we stayed in Room 7. Hanging over the bed is another masterpiece from Jayson Cortez. Another reminder that this is a living space not only for transients but for artists, writers, and just anyone who needs a creative recharge.

This stay certainly did provide a much-needed respite and inspiration for me. Casa San Pablo inspires, removes the rust from the workweek, and awakens senses that have been put on the back burner for some time.

Image credits: Ardee P. de los Angeles





