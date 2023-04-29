Binance holds blockchain forum to empower women in tech

SUPPORT for women entering the male-dominated Web3 space is encouraged to level the field between genders.

Kenneth Stern, general manager of Binance in the Philippines, made this appeal for more business players to emulate what their firm practices so that more WOMEN members will participate and enjoy the vast opportunities it presents to them.

“As a company, representing women is a priority of ours and we have a female workforce that is higher than the industry average,” he said during the “Women in Blockchain” forum they held recently in Manila, together with Yield Guild Games (YGG), a gaming guild focused on blockchain play-to-earn games.

Binance helps increase the freedom of money globally. Vital to this is bringing more diversity to the crypto ecosystem for the full potential of blockchain. Also, the company seeks to empower all crypto-curious women to become crypto-fluent through initiatives like the event.

Prayer Trairatvorakul, Binance’s marketing director for Asia Pacific, talked on how more women can enter the Web3 industry if companies encourage inclusivity, leverage existing networks to open doors, and create products specific for them.

“A lot of people that I work with started out as interns and are now leading global teams. An advantage of working in the Web 3 sector is that there is lower bureaucracy, which allows people, regardless of their gender, to be able to progress in their career,” she shared.

On her part, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center assistant secretary Mary Rose E. Magsaysay underscored the effectiveness of women in leadership roles.

She said: “When we talk about the government, some of the best managers are women since about

70 percent of managerial jobs are handled by

women.”

Serial entrepreneur and angel investor Myrtle Anne Ramos urged her fellows to find other women in the tech space and work with them to make a difference.

She suggested them to “create the world that you want to see. What we need to do is build that inclusive world that we’re creating for. Make a safe space for everyone and look for mentors.”

Galeria Paloma director Kimberly R. Delgado advised women to look for companies that value their strengths and partner with them to make space for other people to shine.

She noted: “By raising awareness about these issues, we can work towards greater representation and equality.”

For Een Mercado, gaming content creator and YGG ambassador, they must carve out their own space and pursue their paths in the highly competitive gaming industry.

“While it may be difficult to create content that hasn’t been done before, it’s important to keep trying and find a unique way to stand out. Ultimately, success in the gaming world comes from having fun and enjoying the competition, while also being persistent in pursuing one’s own goals,” she said.

Committed to strengthen female representation in Web3 and mitigate the gender gap, Binance has created its first formal internship and graduate programs so that diverse talents, including women, can have more access to crypto jobs.

The exchange, likewise, provides guidance and career advice to women through Binance Academy’s educational courses, female mentorship programs and talent workshops to teach more of them on how to break into the Web3 world.