Between the devil & the oily, polluted sea

FISHERMEN formerly making a living out of nature’s generous aquatic bounty in the clear and pristine waters off Oriental Mindoro and other nearby provinces literally had the food from their mouths and their loved ones snatched away, no thanks to the oil spill caused by the sinking of M/T Princess Empress on February 28.

As of April 26, fisherfolk severely affected by this environmental disaster have now reached a total of 24,698, from figures provided by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

This figure is broken down into 337 fishermen for Calabarzon; 24,266 for Mimaropa, and 95 for Region 6 as of this writing.

Loss of production was placed by the NDRRMC at P3,882,090,459.74 for all three regions combined.

Also, the NDRRMC reported that barangays affected by the oil spill numbered 205, which can be broken down into 30 for Calabarzon, 171 for Mimaropa, and four for Region 6.

Residents in these affected barangays amounted to 40,897 families or equivalent to 193,436 individuals.

Earlier, Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) maintained that the fishing ban in oil spill-affected communities has so far cost impacted fishermen P19 million daily.

These losses are expected to increase in the coming weeks and months as the fishing ban drags along.

Rubbing salt on wounds

IN a statement on April 26, the DA-BFAR recommended maintaining the fishing ban in all oil spill-hit barangays in Oriental Mindoro after recent oil and grease analysis showed significant increase in the amount of pollutants, possibly adding to the woes of suffering fisherfolk in the province.

“Results of oil and grease analysis in water samples collected from affected areas in Oriental Mindoro on April 10 showed significant increases in amounts from previous analyses, albeit still within the standard for oil and grease of < 3.0 mg/L of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) based on water classification and use,” it added.

The DA-BFAR also stressed that low-level polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were likewise detected in all fish samples from Oriental Mindoro collected on April 3.

“PAH accumulation was observed in samples collected from the municipalities of Bongabong and San Teodoro; however, there is currently no sufficient data showing an increasing trend. Further tests will be taken to gather needed time-series data and confirm if accumulation is taking place in marine organisms collected from the province,” it added.

In light of these developments, the DA-BFAR recommends keeping fishing bans in oil spill-hit municipalities in Oriental Mindoro since the analyses are not yet conclusive evidence as far as food safety is concerned.

Alternative fishing grounds

REALIZING the dire effects of this decision, the DA-BFAR also recommended alternative fishing grounds for local fishermen to be impacted by the fishing ban.

This will be done in coordination with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, so that these fishermen will have a means of livelihood.

“These are the municipal waters of Paluan, Abra de Ilog, San Jose and Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro; Boac and Gasan in Marinduque; and Concepcion in Romblon. Subsequently, the DA-BFAR will provide them with fuel subsidies as additional assistance,” it added.

Small blessings

MEANWHILE, DA-BFAR said water samples collected from Caluya, Antique, on March 28 passed the DENR standard for oil and grease of < 3.0 mg/L.

“Fish samples collected from the province on April 11 showed no signs of oil tainting through organoleptic analyses. On the other hand, signs of oil tainting were observed on shellfish samples. Seaweed samples previously subjected to laboratory analysis also contained traces of PAHs. Further laboratory testing is currently being conducted, results of which will be shared once available. No new sightings of the oil spill have been reported since March 4,” it added.

Following the results of the analyses, the DA-BFAR, through its regional office in Western Visayas, formulated activity- and site-specific recommendations, that is, allowing fishing activities outside the reef zone of affected areas of Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Sitio Sigayan, Sitio Toong, Barangay Semirara, Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo and adjacent deeper waters.

“However, the bureau also recommends prohibiting shellfish gathering and seaweed harvesting in affected areas since these organisms may have greater exposure to oil-spill contaminants,” it pointed out.

And as of April 12, the municipal government of Caluya, Antique, has allowed regulated fishing activities within the vicinity of Semirara Island, Nagubat Island, and Liwagao Island, such that:

• No fishing and collecting of shells shall be done in the shoreline and shallow areas of Sitio Sabang, Sitio Toong, Sitio Sigayan and Sitio Liwagao;

• Fish catch shall be reported to the barangay using the form on the record of fish catch issued by the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist;

• The barangay shall closely monitor the fishing activities of its residents in coordination and collaboration of their respective associations;

• In the event when contamination exists on fish catch, fishing activities shall be temporarily canceled until such time that the areas identified are declared safe for fishing.

DA-BFAR interventions

THE agency assured fishing communities in the affected areas that it remains committed to providing science-based recommendations for concerned government agencies and local government units through continuous sample collection and analyses of seafood from affected areas.

“The bureau is also fast-tracking the laboratory analyses without compromising the accuracy of data. Findings and recommendations will be shared to the public and concerned government offices as soon as data becomes available,” it stressed.

DA-BFAR also pointed out that it will continue to support affected fishing communities.

“In total, the bureau has so far spent P22 million for livelihood and relief assistance. Of these, P4.4 million was allocated for livelihood assistance for 10 fisherfolk associations and cooperatives or 689 families; over P1.5 million was utilized for food assistance to more than 5,000 affected fisherfolk in Mimaropa; and P580,500 was spent for food assistance to displaced fishing groups in Western Visayas,” it noted.

Also, funds have also been allocated for the grant of fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) boats with marine engines to affected fisherfolk in Oriental Mindoro.

In addition, the DA-BFAR has deployed monitoring, control and surveillance vessels, as well as PPE sets and other materials for clean-up activities.

“Additional funding will be used for supplementary interventions as the DA-BFAR eyes to provide more FRP boats, fish aggregating devices, aquaculture feed mill projects, bangus fry, tilapia fingerlings, fish cages, and PPE sets for clean-up activities to areas affected by the oil spill,” it emphasized.

ROV operations

AS this developed, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on April 17 the completion of underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations in Oriental Mindoro province as part of mitigation efforts in the oil spill.

It added that the ROV identified 24 sources of leakage from the sunken vessel and temporarily capped all but one using specialized bags from the United Kingdom and a local source.

The Unified Incident Command Post in Calapan City sourced 16 specialized bags from a golf bag manufacturing company in Silang, Cavite.

“One remaining pressure valve producing a slow intermittent release of oil at the 2nd Pressure Valve portside was not capped due to obstructions that may compromise the ROV operations,” the PCG reported.

It also expressed appreciation for the presence of dynamic positioning vessels Shin Nichi Maru of Japan and the United States’ Pacific Valkyrie, the Japan Coast Guard, US Navy Supervisor of Salvage, local government units, and other stakeholders for their support during the ROV operations.

The PCG said it will continue to cooperate with agencies in offshore and shoreline cleanup and assessment to reduce the environmental impact until the source of the spill is permanently addressed.

The oil tanker carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil sank off Naujan town on February 28.

Image credits: Philippine Coast Guard





