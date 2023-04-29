Aboitiz Land hosts Beach Volleyball Republic at Seafront Residences

Seafront’’s Sunkissed Summerfest 2023 is off to a great start, following the success of its kick-off event in partnership with Jewelmer. On April 15, the real estate developer partnered with Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) for BVR Recharged, an exciting beach volleyball tournament featuring top players from professional and collegiate teams. The event, held at Seafront Residences in San Juan, La Union, drew a large crowd and allowed guests to experience the development’s beachfront lifestyle.

Semi-finalists and finalists received awards from Aboitiz Land executives. In photo (from left): Bianca Lizares, Janine Navarro, Bea Tan, Aboitiz Land CEO and President David Rafael, Senior Assistant Vice President of Customer and Reputation Management Farrah Mayol, Dzi Gervacio, Genesa Eslapor, Roma Doromal, Rancel Varga, Alche Gupiteo, Anthony Arbasto Jr., Dominique Gabito, Henry Pecana, and AJ Pareja.

The BVR Recharged tournament saw some thrilling matches, with Team BVR, Gen Eslapor and Roma Joy Doromal, emerging as champions in the women’s division after a dominant performance that ended with a 21-15, 21-8 victory over PetroGazz’s Bea Tan and Dzi Gervacio. Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas’ Dominique Gabito and Alchie Gupiteo swept the men’s division, defeating AMC Cotabato’s Krung Arbasto and Rancel Varga 21-15, 21-17 in a five-match sweep. Guests were treated to an exciting display of athleticism and sportsmanship, as they enjoyed the beautiful beachfront surroundings of Seafront Residences.

“We are grateful to have provided an enjoyable experience for everyone, and we hope you have created wonderful memories to last a lifetime. Our festivities haven’t ended yet so we invite you to continue enjoying all that Seafront Residences has to offer,” said David Rafael, Aboitiz Land CEO and President.

Fun under the sun

Seafront Residences’ model house interior is an inviting retreat filled with playful textiles, a soothing color palette, and a hint of a coastal flair.

Guests of Aboitiz Land’s Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas were given a chance to tour the site and see the beautiful model unit. The guests were able to appreciate the unique features of the development, such as the beautiful beachfront location, which provides residents with breathtaking views of the sea and a refreshing sea breeze. They also had the opportunity to explore the different amenities that Seafront Residences has to offer, including the diamond parks, pocket parks, pools, and clubhouse. The beach was teeming with activity, as families and friends arrived in droves to watch the volleyball matches. People of all ages, from young children to seniors, were present and eager to witness the action unfold. As the games progressed, the excitement only grew. People were on the edge of their seats, watching every move of the players and cheering them on with enthusiasm. There was a sense of community spirit in the air, as everyone came together to celebrate their love of sports and their seaside community.

Seafront Residences’ Budji + Royal-designed beach clubhouse offers chic event spaces, seaside pool facilities, and a soaring spire for an aerial view of the stunning surroundings.

“We are happy to be back, bigger and bolder, in our fifth year of Seafront Summerfest. Running from March until June, we are opening our shores once more to celebrate better and vibrant days here at Seafront Residences. When we initially launched Seafront Residences, Aboitiz Land’s vibrant beach community that embodies the spirit of summer, this is what we envisioned,” Farrah Mayol, SAVP of Customer and Reputation Management, described what’s in store for all guests. “Here, you’ll find a live community of individuals and families who share a love for the ocean, a passion for outdoor activities, and a desire for a healthy and active lifestyle.

Seafront Residences is a premier residential community that offers a range of options, including houses and lots, residential lots, and condominiums called villas. The development has become popular among upwardly mobile millennial couples and individuals looking to invest in a seaside property, as it provides beachfront access, a peaceful environment, and an active healthy lifestyle. The community also offers a range of amenities, including a Budji+Royal-designed clubhouse, magnificent pools with a jacuzzi, and an iconic parola.

Seafront Residences boasts signature Aboitiz Land features such as diamond parks and greenbelts, creating a network of walkable spaces and natural green open areas with various amenities.

Aside from the stunning beachfront location, Seafront Residences also boasts of its well-designed amenities that cater to the needs and preferences of its residents. The diamond parks and linear parks provide green open spaces for relaxation and recreation, while the pools offer a refreshing dip for those who want to cool off during hot summer days. The clubhouse, on the other hand, provides a perfect venue for social events and gatherings.

Gastronomic treats at Ultramarine

Everyone at the event witnessed the soft launch of The Ultramarine, the newest restaurant at the Seafront Residences. The Ultramarine offers a selection of tasty food and refreshing drinks such as cocktails, perfect for those who want to unwind and relax while enjoying the beautiful beachfront location. The restaurant’s menu features a variety of local and international cuisine, prepared with the freshest ingredients and served with impeccable service. The Ultramarine will be officially launched in June.

“Today, we are also soft launching The Ultramarine, our beachside restaurant that offers a great dining experience. With focus on great food, locally-sourced ingredients, and innovative cuisine, experience it all for yourselves today, The Ultramarine is a must-visit place for anyone looking to enjoy a delicious meal with a breathtaking view,” Mayol added.

“Whether it’s enjoying a relaxing day by the shore, an evening stroll along the promenade, dining at the Ultramarine, or staying with friends at the Tides, we hope you’ll continue to make memories and cherish the beauty of this vibrant beach community,” Rafael noted.

Right on the tail of this exciting and successful event, Aboitiz Land is excited to announce another upcoming event “Music by the Beach” on May 20th. The event will be held at the Seafront Residences clubhouse and will feature live music. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious catering by The Ultramarine, making this event an exciting opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the unique lifestyle that Seafront Residences offers.

Trusted developer of your future home

Aboitiz Land is committed to pioneering innovative ways of leading Filipinos home. The company’s decision to build houses and lots within the development at Seafront Residences, when most developments only offered residential lots, has proven to be a resounding success. Seafront Residences won Best Housing Development in the Philippines during the 2021 Philippines Property Awards by PropertyGuru, Best Premium House of the Year in Luzon in The Outlook: Philippine Real Estate Awards 2022 and FIABCI 2023 Silver Award in Environmental Category. With a current value appreciation of 381%, the thriving and successful community at Seafront Residences is a testament to the company’s dedication to excellence.

