2 Ozamiz City centenarians receive ₧600,000 cash gift

ZAMBOANGA CITY—Two women from the Misamis Occidental city of Ozamiz who recently turned 100 years old have received a total of P600,000 cash gifts from the government.

The recipients of P300,000 each are Pompia Ochagabia Balcita and Tiburcia Gaid Parojinog of Barangays Maningcol and Molicay, respectively. Both celebrated their centennial birthday this month.

Each centenarian received P100,000 from the national government, and another P100,000 from the Misamis Occidental provincial government.

Ozamiz City Mayor Henry Oaminal Jr. and the City Council chipped in another P100,000 for each recipient, making a total of P300,000 worth of cash gifts for each of the centenarians.

“These gifts show only a part of how the Ozamiz City government expresses its commitment to the welfare of its senior citizens,” Oaminal said in a statement Wednesday.

“As a city, we fully embrace senior citizen-centered policies, such as the Centenarians Act, so that we may continue to care for our lolos [grandfathers] and lolas [grandmothers],” he added.

The two centenarians also received a signed letter from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., congratulating them for the “remarkable feat to reach a hundred years of age, for it reflects a lifetime of victories, both big and small.” PNA

Image credits: PNA file photo






