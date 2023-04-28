Working together to beat cancer

Cancer is now the THIRD leading cause of death in the country. 250 Filipinos die daily of cancer and 11 families lose their loved ones every hour. There are 400 new cases of cancer every day. Every hour, 16 individuals are diagnosed with cancer. Breast, Lung, and Colorectal cancers are the top 3 in terms of incidence, followed by liver cancer, cervical, and prostate cancer.

But beyond the statistics, the sad truth about cancer is that it is a disease that does not just affect the patient but the entire family. For every patient diagnosed with the Big C, their lives and that of their families will irrevocably be changed.

The rising number of cancer cases will become a major health issue as the growing cancer burden continues to put tremendous physical, emotional, and financial strain on people with cancer, communities, and the country’s health care system.

A landmark health law, the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) was signed into law four years ago. While there has been some progress, much remains to be done in bridging cancer care gaps.

Implementation of key NICCA provisions meant to transform cancer care, strengthen health systems capacities, increase survivorship, improve health outcomes and well-being of cancer patients, needs to be advanced and accelerated.

For cancer patients and their families, every day is precious and priceless. They urgently need to benefit from the implementation of key NICCA provisions; without its accelerated implementation, they may not have a tomorrow to look forward to.

That is why the time for action is NOW to reduce barriers and provide the highest possible quality cancer care to everyone regardless of circumstance, precondition or geographic location.

A “Call for Solidarity Against Cancer” which was recently made public highlights multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder collaboration as key to help reduce the catastrophic costs of cancer treatment and to provide better access to screening, essential life-saving medicines, and vaccines, innovative treatment modalities, more effective palliative care, and pain management, follow up, rehabilitation and survivorship care or bereavement care.

Here are some of the excerpts from We Can Beat Cancer Together: A Call for Solidarity Against Cancer

Patients from middle-income families and OFW families, who become financially challenged in the course of cancer treatment, should not be deprived of necessary financial support and medical assistance, in their treatment journey. Their right to survive and to live a meaningful and productive life should be protected, just as fiercely.

Investments in cancer programs and services must be increased so that the financial toxicity and generational trauma, caused by having a family member diagnosed with cancer will be reduced. Most cancers are now curable and with early detection, timely screening, and optimal treatment, many can survive. Delayed diagnosis leads to cancer patients being seen at advanced stages, which translates to more expensive treatment costs and poorer health outcomes.

Need to intensify and expand public and private collaboration, especially in the areas of health promotion, early diagnosis, shared care, access to essential, life-saving medicines and innovator drugs, support for practical needs and reduction of financial hardships brought on by the catastrophic costs of treatment.

Call for the government to increase funding and progressively implement the provisions of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act, mindful of the need to act with urgency, because cancer does not wait. Cancer patients need our timely support and interventions if they are to beat cancer and have healthier, more productive, and brighter futures.

The “Call for Solidarity Against Cancer” is signed by patient groups Cancer Coalition of the Philippines and Cancer Warriors Foundation, Inc. In the coming weeks, other civil society organizations, cancer advocacy groups, medical societies, and health champions are expected to express their support and rally behind the cause by signing the solidarity statement.

With this, LET’S WORK TOGETHER TO BEAT CANCER and PROVIDE BETTER FUTURES for ALL CANCER PATIENTS and SURVIVORS.