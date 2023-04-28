Rita Ora releases new single, ‘Praising You’ feat. Fatboy Slim

Internationally critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Rita Ora announces her eagerly awaited third album You & I (out 14th July via BMG) and releases brand new single “Praising You” featuring Fatboy Slim.

With Rita having co-written every track on the album, You & I proves to be her most diaristic project yet. Working with executive producer Oak Felder (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Usher), Rita has created an album conceptually threaded together to signify the different chapters of her relationship. A high-spirited record about what it feels like to fall beautifully, instinctually in love with someone.

“This album really means a lot to me.” Rita says. “It’s like my diary of the last few years, it’s my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today.”

Alongside the announcement of You & I, (the follow-up to her critically acclaimed sophomore pop smash Phoenix), Rita also releases new single “Praising You” feat. Fatboy Slim – a rework of the Grammy-nominated, chart-topping cult anthem “Praise You”, which sampled Camille Yarbrough’s “Take Yo’ Praise” and celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. Premiered by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 today when he interviewed Rita, “Praising You” takes the classic piano riff and feel-good chorus of the original, introduces Rita’s version of the story – a delicious metaphor for the entrancing nature of love – and bursts into a surefire EDM summer anthem.

“To not only get Norman’s stamp of approval, but to actually collaborate with him and pay homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience,” Rita says. “I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it’s about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships. I’m incredibly honoured that we get to breathe new life into the song and re-introduce it to a whole new generation.”

Speaking of the rework, Norman says, “From a chance meeting late one night in the Naughty Corner at Glastonbury a friendship and collaboration grew that on paper may look unlikely. Yet here it is, and it has a life of its own!”

The accompanying video, directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, sees Rita audition with a group of dancers for the role of their dreams and features a cameo from Fatboy Slim. With a nod to the Spike Jonze-directed “Praise You” video, Rita leads the troupe through their haphazard routine, slowly winning over the judges in what turns into a massive Studio 54-esque number complete with glamorous outfit changes and stellar choreography. In an exclusive partnership with Meta, it is available to view on Facebook as a premium music video and on Instagram today and will be available on all platforms including YouTube from 28th April.

On Tuesday 9th May at the Eurovision Song Contest semi-final 1, Rita will make her debut, global-exclusive performance of “Praising You”, alongside a show-stopping medley of some of her biggest hits. Broadcast for the first time on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Semi-Finals will also be available to view live in over 35 countries worldwide, with an expected audience of over 40 million.

“Praising You” follows the release of “You Only Love Me,” which has racked up 40 million global streams to date. The song was lauded by The Sunday Times (“an instant electro-pop earworm), Billboard (“a finely crafted ode to complicated romance” where Rita proves to be “an expert in the type of sleekly-designed, electro-tinged pop on display”), and PAPER, (who declared the “deeply catchy” single is “Rita at her best”), among others.

“You Only Love Me” was also Rita’s first release since inking a partnership with BMG, which will see her own all her future master recordings and enjoy artistic control in a way that she hasn’t had previously.

Prior to releasing “You Only Love Me,” it was announced that Rita will join Brandy in the Disney+ original film Descendants: The Rise of Red. She’s also set to star alongside Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx in the upcoming film Tin Soldier.