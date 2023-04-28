Rep. Villar pushes bill banning ‘no permit, no exam policy

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives were prodded to frontload the passage of a bill banning the restrictive “no permit, no exam” policy in educational institutions.

Citing recent social media posts wherein some students had to line up shortly after midnight to get a permit to take the exams, Deputy Speaker and Las Piñas Rep. Camille A. Villar said it is “high time” to pass the key reform measure.

“Students should not be barred from taking exams due to their inability to pay tuition and other school fees at the time of their examinations,” Villar said. “This is not only happening in college now but also in elementary and high school.”

Villar, one of the principal authors of House Bill (HB) 7584 (“An Act Allowing Elementary and Secondary Learners with Unpaid Tuition and Other School Fees to Take the Periodic and Final Examinations on Good Cause and Justifiable Grounds”), reiterated that the measure, if passed into law, will provide relief to families facing economic difficulties.

Under the measure, private basic educational institutions shall adopt appropriate policies to accommodate and allow learners who, due to emergencies, force majeure and good cause or other justifiable reasons, have unsettled financial obligations, to take the scheduled periodic exams.

Parents or guardians, however, must execute a promissory note for the settlement of the outstanding financial obligation. Any deferment of payment of unpaid balance shall not go beyond the school year, except when allowed by the school.

Once approved into law, sanctions await schools found guilty of violating the measure.

“Poverty should not be an issue to get quality education,” Villar said.

She said the House of Representatives is expected to put HB 7984 to a vote. The bill was approved on second reading before lawmakers went on break last March. Sessions will resume on May 8 after the recess.

The counterpart measure, Senate Bill 1359, has been approved on third and final reading.