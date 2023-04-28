Remittance company USSC tapped to accept loan payments from GSIS

STATE pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) announced it has signed an agreement with remittance firm Universal Storefront Services Corp. (USSC) in accepting loan payments from GSIS borrowers.

This brings to 6,800 the total number of GSIS’s accredited external payment sites, including the 6,000 branches of CIS Bayad Center Inc. (Bayad) and Michel J. Lhuillier Financial Services (Pawnshops) Inc. (M. Lhuillier), two other remitting firms earlier authorized by GSIS to accept loan payments from its members.

Like Bayad and M. Lhuillier, USSC will soon receive advanced GSIS loan payments as well as for those that are underpaid, delayed, unpaid or are already in default (unpaid for more than six months).

“This will encourage our borrowers with arrears to update their accounts conveniently. This is also one of the ways to further improve our loan collection efficiency,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo A. Veloso was quoted in a statement his office issued last Thursday. According to Veloso, the GSIS has collected more than P346 million for 33,224 transactions through Bayad and M. Lhuillier as of April 24.

The official added that GSIS is already in talks with Paragua Pawnshop and Financial Services Inc. (Palawan Pawnshop) and SM Corp. to bring the total accredited external service payment providers to more than 10,000 outlets.

GSIS borrowers may pay at the nearest USSC outlets and fill out a form with their last name, business partner (BP) number, loan type, and payment amount, he said.

The validated USSC form will serve as proof of payment. GSIS loan borrowers who pay through any of USSC’s payment sites will receive a transaction slip to confirm receipt of their payment and a text message on the posting of their payment.

They may also validate their payments through their GSIS Touch mobile app account.

“The key driver that USSC strives for is financial inclusion in servicing our customers using effective technology, harness that with the strength of our distribution network to provide customers and beneficiaries with efficient, hassle-free, and pain-free service,” USSC Chief Finance and Administrative Officer Carlos M. Borromeo was quoted in the statement as saying. “We hope to extend the same service to GSIS.”