FOR the first time since Red Bull Reign, Filipinos get the chance to compete on a global stage as the intense and competitive 3-on-3 basketball tournament Red Bull Half Court makes its debut in the Philippines.

The qualifying tournaments will be in Cebu and Manila to determine who will compete in the National Finals and represent the country in Serbia in September 2023.

The first leg of Red Bull Half Court will begin with two individual qualifiers in Cebu and Manila.

The games will be played under FIBA rules, with the first round in a pool play style and the following rounds in a knockout format.

To ensure a consistently high-octane offensive game, Red Bull Half Court’s unique Own the Court stipulation will award team groups additional points to those who score the most points cumulatively throughout the event giving them a higher chance of securing their spot in the Top 4 (men) and Top 2 (women) of their respective qualifier.

Each match in the qualifying round will be a 10-minute game.

The winning team from each city will be rewarded with a homecourt refurbishment of their choosing and the opportunity to compete against each other in a winner-takes-all match at the National Finals.

“We are thrilled to work with Red Bull in bringing Red Bull Half Court to the Philippines. Basketball is an important part of the Filipino culture, and we believe that this tournament will provide a platform for young and aspiring ballers to showcase their skills and passion for 3X3 street basketball and ultimately earn the chance to represent our country on the global stage,” said Eric Altamirano, commissioner of Red Bull Half Court Philippines.

The tournament is open to male and female players aged 18 and above with an active Philippine passport.

All participating teams must have four players with the fourth player serving as a reserve.

The Cebu qualifiers are set May 20 while the Manila qualifiers are on May 27.

The National Finals are set June 3 and the World Finals on September 17, 2023.

The culmination of the National Finals goes down at the renowned Tenement Basketball Court in Taguig City with the winner getting an all-expense paid trip to represent the Philippines at the World Finals in Serbia.

Registration is free and Interested participants may sign up via link: http://redbullhalfcourt.com/