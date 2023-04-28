RCBC Travel Fair lets you experience the world with exclusive deals and offers

The RCBC Travel Fair is the adventure enthusiasts and travel junkies’ one-stop destination to make their dream vacation a reality. In partnership with top airlines and travel agencies, it boasts an array of deals and discounts on flights, hotels, experiences, and travel must-haves for RCBC Credit Card, RCBC Wealth Management, and RCBC Hexagon Priority Clients.

Exciting deals include roundtrip fares to Japan for US$304, Australia for US$570, Los Angeles/San Francisco for US$ 760, Europe for US$ 1,080, plus 10% OFF on already discounted tour activities, and much more! In addition, RCBC Credit Card cardholders can also receive up to Php5,000 free gift vouchers and travel bags for their purchases during the Travel Fair.

This will be held from April 28 to 30 at the East Atrium, Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City. Participating airlines and partners include AirAsia, ANA, JAL, Korean Air, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, JTB, Klook, Agoda, Booking.com, United Holidays Inc., and ZALORA.

“Our travel fair is the perfect opportunity to plan your vacation, whether you are looking for a luxurious getaway or a budget-friendly trip”, said Ma. Angela C. Mirasol, RCBC Bankard Services Corporation Marketing and Corporate Communications Group Head. “Apart from exclusive deals, we are also offering free travel insurance, purchase protection, and on-demand installment plans on all transactions made using the RCBC Credit Cards during the travel fair” Mirasol added.

If you do not have an RCBC Credit Card but want to join the RCBC Travel Fair, you can apply for a card at the venue. For approved card applicants, a digital card will be issued and can be used to purchase travel packages during the 3-day event.

For more information on the RCBC Travel Fair, visit the RCBC Credit website, rcbccredit.com, or the RCBC Credit Facebook page.