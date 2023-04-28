Railway project seen to generate 2k+ jobs

MORE than 2,000 jobs are expected to be generated once the construction of the contract package (CP) S-02 and CP S-03B of the South Commuter Railway Project (SCRP) start later this year.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnessed the ceremonial signing of both accords, which were held at the President’s Hall in Malacañang last Thursday.

Marcos lauded the signing of the accords that he said will not only mean better convenience for commuters but also generate more economic activities.

“As the civil works for these contract packages commence, we expect not only the generation of more than 2,000 jobs but also the creation of other opportunities and livelihood during its construction,” Marcos said in his speech during the signing ceremonies.

The over P28.2-billion CP S-02 covers 7.9 kilometer (km) of railway viaduct structure and three stations. The package was awarded to the joint venture between Acciona Construction of the Philippines Inc. and D.M. Consunji Inc.

The joint venture of Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd. and First Balfour Inc. secured the P23.3 billion CP S-03b. This package covers the civil engineering, tunnel and building works for around 6.1 kilometers of railway.

Awarded last February, both contract packages will be financed by the Asian Development Bank.

Construction for both projects is expected to start during the last quarter of the year.

The 55.6 km-SCRP, stretches from Blumentritt, Manila, to Calamba City, Laguna, and will have 19 stations and one depot. The latter would be established at Barangay Banlic, Calamba City, Laguna.

It is projected to be completed by 2029 and slash by more than half the travel time from Blumentritt, Manila and Calamba City, Laguna, from 150 minutes to only 72 minutes.

Image credits: Rey Baniquet/PNA





