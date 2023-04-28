Proposed Land Use law gets House committee’s approval

THE House Special Committee on Land Use on Thursday approved the proposed National Land Use (NLU) Act of the Philippines.

Committee Chairman Rep. Francisco Jose “Bingo” F. Matugas II (Surigao del Norte, First District) said the substitute bill is the consolidated version of 19 house bills.

The unnumbered substitute bill was approved after the endorsement of a technical working group (TWG) headed by Nueva Ecija Rep. Rosanna “Ria” V. Vergara.

“This [bill] is the product of several TWG sessions and the consideration of the position papers and comments submitted to the TWG by some committee members and various government agencies and stakeholders,” Vergara said.

“We all know that our country is blessed with abundant natural resources and diverse landscapes, but these resources are not always used in the best way. This important legislation is a critical step toward achieving sustainable development in our country,” she added.

The proposed NLU Act is included in the priority bills of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (Ledac).

According to Vergara, the consolidated version adopted and harmonized the common provisions in the various House bills calling for the establishment of a NLU Council (NLUC) and similar councils at the regional, provincial, and city or municipal level.

Further amplify

VERGARA said that during the TWG sessions, the participants agreed to further amplify provisions by creating the NLUC as a Commission under the Office of the President and creating the positions of NLUC Commissioner with the rank of Cabinet Secretary who shall act as NLUC chairman and two Deputy Commissioners with the rank of Undersecretary.

Also, Vergara said they recommended naming the director of the Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) as the Executive Director of the NLU Office (NLUO). The latter shall serve as the technical secretariat to the NLUC, Vergara explained.

She added they also included in the bill the creation of Regional Land Use Offices, or “RLUOs.”

“These were introduced to empower the NLUC in light of the magnitude of the powers and functions granted to it under the proposed legislation and enable it to properly coordinate with the lower-level land use councils,” the lawmaker explained.

Special Areas of Concern

VERGARA said the various House bills provide specific provisions dealing with the so-called “Special Areas of Concern” (SAC). The SAC were identified as: forestlands and watersheds; coastal zones; settlements development; National Integrated Protected Areas System sites; agricultural lands; energy resources; industrial development areas; tourism development areas; and, infrastructure development.

“These provisions were adopted in this consolidated bill with some revisions based on the inputs given by the different agencies with expertise on these fields or with mandates to protect the interest of the marginalized sectors including the indigenous peoples and cultural communities,” Vergara said.

In addition to these areas, the lawmaker said the TWG added agro-industrial development as an area of special concern.

The lawmaker said this new area was added in line with government’s goal of “food security.”

“This provision calls for the consolidation of small-scale agricultural landholding through a program to be established by the Department of Agriculture [DA] so as to take advantage of economies of scale in agricultural production and promote value chain development,” she said.

In line with our thrust to attain food security, Vergara said the consolidated bill protects from conversion the following: prime agricultural lands as defined in the bill; all irrigated and irrigable lands; all lands developed or suitable for high value crops; and, all agricultural lands that are ecologically fragile and whose conversion will lead to serious environmental problems.

Informed decisions

VERGARA said “in order to promote productive use of our land resources,” the consolidated bill also seeks to impose an idle land tax on any person or entity who shall cause any irrigated land within the protected areas for agricultural development to lie idle and unproductive for a period exceeding one year unless due to force majeure.

She added that the consolidated bill likewise seeks to penalize a landowner and designated developer who, without justifiable cause, fails to commence or complete the development of agricultural lands with approved order of conversion. More importantly, the bill seeks to authorize DHSUD to penalize LGUs who fail to formulate and implement their Comprehensive Land Use Plans (Clups) pursuant to Republic Act 11201 (DHSUD Law).

“Such failure may even lead to conviction and imprisonment of the local chief executive and other local officials and employees responsible for the formulation and enforcement of the Clups in certain cases and subject to compliance with due process requirements,” she said.

At its core, Vergara said the proposed NLU Act is about “empowering communities to make informed decisions about how their land is used.”

“It provides a mechanism for local governments and stakeholders to work together in identifying and prioritizing land use policies and projects that align with their unique needs and aspirations. This bottom-up approach to land use planning is critical in a country as diverse as the Philippines, where the needs of each community can vary greatly,” she said.

“The National Land Use Act is an important piece of legislation that has the potential of enabling our country to maximize the use of our natural resources in a sustainable and coherent manner,” she added.

No assurance

FOR her part, Assistant Minority Leader and Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said the TWG’s version of the administration’s NLU bill would not ensure food security and sufficient public housing for Filipinos.

Brosas explained that what the NLU bill merely does is to protect existing irrigated and irrigable lands from conversion instead of expanding lands for food production, particularly rice and other key agricultural commodities.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, she said that as of 2020, only 1.97 million hectares remain as irrigated lands.

“This figure even includes lands used for the production of high-value crops which have no contribution to Filipinos’ food needs,” Brosas said.

The lawmaker added that Section 48 of the bill would worsen land-use conversion, as agricultural lands that are not feasible for agricultural purposes may be subject to reclassification or conversion to housing or residential purposes.

During the TWG meeting, the Gabriela Women’s Party lawmaker pointed out that there are no existing frameworks for genuine land reform and public housing and that the current bill does not embody such frameworks.

“What is the use of land if it cannot be used for the welfare of the people?? Lack of genuine land reform and public housing is one of the major calls of ordinary Filipinos, but the bill did not address it,” Brosas said.

The lawmaker vowed to continue to raise questions on the measure once the committee report is tackled.