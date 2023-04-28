PHLPost to issue Tarlac province 150 years’ anniversary stamps

April 28, 2023
The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) will issue commemorative stamps to highlight the 150 Years founding anniversary of the province of Tarlac.

PHLPost Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos and Tarlac Governor Susan A. Yap signed a Memorandum of Agreement to feature Tarlac’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The province of Tarlac was established on May 28, 1873.

With Postal Area Director Merma Lea R. Abalos of PHLPost Northwest Luzon and Tarlac Vice-Governor Carlito S. David, the MOA was signed at the Tarlac Provincial Capitol. Also present at the event are Tarlac Tourism Head Mr. Arsenio B. Lugay II and PHLPost Project Coordinator Joy Cacho.

Tarlac province has a rich history.  It is also the cradle of great Filipinos and those who fought against Spanish and Japanese invaders. Now, the Province of Tarlac is one of the progressive local government unit in the country.

