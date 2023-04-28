PHL, Taiwan to give benefits to families of fire victims

Silvestre H. Bello III, head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan, assured the families of three Filipino workers, who died in a fire incident in a food factory, that they will receive benefits not only from the Philippine government but also from Taiwan.

In a statement issued last Thursday, Bello expressed condolences to the families of Renato Larua of Cavite, Nancy Revilla of Marinduque and Aroma Miranda of Tarlac.

“My heart goes out to them in their hour of extreme sorrow,” the MECO chief said.

The three were killed in a fire that broke out at the second floor of a factory by Lian-Hwa Foods Corp. in Changhua county, central part of Taiwan, last Tuesday.

Five other Filipino workers—Sheila May Abas, Jessie Boy Samson, Maricris Fernando, Rodel Uttao and Santiago Suba Jr.—have been declared out of danger but are still under observation in different hospitals, the MECO said.

Bello said families of all the fatalities and the injured have been informed.

“MECO-ATN [Assistance to Nationals Section] and MWO [Migrant Workers Office] are in close coordination with police authorities regarding the incident and investigation, and the swift repatriation of the remains of those who died,” the former labor secretary said.

He said the MECO will ask the employer to release the benefits and other assistance due to the victims under the existing laws of Taiwan, which includes survivor benefits under the labor insurance of law of Taiwan and death benefits.

In addition to the benefits due from the employer of the victims, Bello said they are also entitled to benefits from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration. These benefits include death benefit (P200,000 or $3,590.50 at current exchange rates), burial benefit (P20,000 or $359.05), education and livelihood assistance and training for members of the families and compulsory insurance.

Bello said he visited the five survivors who have suffered severe carbon monoxide poisoning, and are currently undergoing hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

As of press time and per attending nurse feedback, he said four of them are already conscious, stable and recovering well but there is still concern regarding the condition of Fernando.

“She is still in ICU and has not yet regained consciousness. During our visit, she is undergoing dialysis,” Bello said. “Per attending ICU nurse, her urine discharge is very minimal, thus the need for dialysis. Company President of Lian-Hwa checked on her yesterday [Wednesday].”

Bello, meanwhile, said his office is preparing to release P5,000 to the victims to help in their personal expenses.

“[The] OWWA is also coordinating with the TMA [Taiwan Manpower Agency] and the employer for the necessary documentary requirement for the available benefits. MECO Taichung is also onboard for the shipment of remains,” the MECO chief added.