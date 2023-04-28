PBBM vows to improve PHL ranking in world press freedom index

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. vowed last Thursday to improve the country’s low ranking in the World Press Freedom Index (WPFI).

During the 50th Anniversary of the Kapisanan ng Brodkaster ng Pilipinas at the Manila Polo Club in Makati, Marcos acknowledged the country continues to trail behind the said list of the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to measure the quality of press freedom worldwide.

“We are aware that currently the Philippines sits at 147th place in the World Press Freedom Index,” the President said.

The WFPI makes use of the following criteria for the said index: pluralism or the measure representation of opinions in the media; media independence; environment and self-censorship; legislative framework; transparency; infrastructure and abuses.

Data for the index is collected through questionnaires to RSF partner organizations worldwide.

For 2022, the country ranked even lower compared to countries with known media censorship such as Singapore (139th) as well as its other Southeast Asian neighbors such as Indonesia (117th), Thailand (115th) and Malaysia (113th) in the index.

The President committed he will “work hard” with the local media organizations to make the country more”media-friendly.”

“This government will remain committed to ensuring transparency and good governance, freedom of expression and of the press, and the protection of media practitioners and their rights in the practice of their profession,” Marcos said.

He said he considers the media an important part of a democratic government due to their role informing the citizenry, shaping public opinion, triggering social mobilization and change, as well as combating the proliferation of “fake news” due to new technology.

The KBP, he said, has been crucial in helping “people discern what is real information and what is propaganda” and in improving the broadcast industry.

“It has also advocated for professionalism, social responsibility in the industry, by promoting fair and ethical practices and enhanced public service. This has been done through independent self-regulation and public service announcements,” Marcos said.

“On this note, it is fitting that we recognize the KBP and its indispensable role in the healthy development of the broadcast media industry in the Philippines, and of the freedom of the press in general,” he added.