PBBM signs EO creating WMRO

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday finally signed and released Executive Order (EO) No. 22 creating the Water Management Resources Office (WMRO).

The new EO was released after the President announced he had already “signed” the issuance creating the new office during the 6th edition of Water Philippines Conference and Exposition (WPCE) last March 23.

Dated April 27, 2023, EO 22 mandates the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to create the WMRO, which will become its new attached agency.

“The WRMO, in coordination with stakeholders, shall primarily be responsible for the integration and harmonization of all government efforts and regulatory activities to ensure availability and sustainable management of water resources in the whole country,” the Chief Executive said in the four-page issuance.

Among its main responsibilities is the creation of the Integrated Water Management Resources Master Plan (IWMP) as well as generating and maintaining “credible and timely water and sanitation data.”

The IWMP will be integrated in various government plans, such as the Philippine Development Plan, the Philippine Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan, and the National Water Resources Board Security Master Plan.

The newly created office will also be tasked to coordinate with the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office to lobby in Congress the passage of a bill creating a new department for water resources management.

It will be led by an Undersecretary to be appointed by the President upon the recommendation of the DENR Secretary.

EO 22 also made the following offices as attached agencies of DENR: National Water Resources Board; Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (Corporate and Regulatory Office); Local Water Utilities Administration and the network of local water districts; and the Laguna Lake Development Authority.

The President said the integration of the government’s water-related offices and policies aims to prevent a potential water crisis and conflicts, which may possibly arise from it.