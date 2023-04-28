PA, JGSDF to fortify Army-to-Army ties

byRene Acosta
April 28, 2023
2 minute read
TOP officials of the Philippine Army (PA) and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) vowed to bolster bilateral ties during a visit of delegates from the latter at the Army headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Policy and Plans Department (G5) Director General Maj. Gen. Norimichi Shirakawa led JGSDF delegates in a courtesy call on Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. prior to a conference between the top brass of the PA and their Japanese counterpart.

Brawner and JGSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita, who is in Japan, then discussed sustaining and bolstering Army-to-Army ties through video-teleconferencing.

During the meeting, the two leaders emphasized the strong strategic partnership between the two ground forces.

“They also talked about advancing the bilateral cooperation between PA and JGSDF,” Army Spokesman Col. Xerxes A. Trinidad said adding the cooperation is anchored on the trilateral Terms of Reference signed by representatives of the PA, Philippine Marine Corps and the JGSDF in September last year.

Awarding

MEANWHILE, members of the Army Artillery Regiment (AAR) were awarded the Honorable Order of Saint Barbara by the United States Field Artillery Association during the Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise as part of the “PHL-US Combined Exercise Balikatan 38-2023” on April 27, 2023 at the Naval Training Base, San Antonio, Zambales.

US Army Pacific 25th Division Artillery Commander Col. Joseph A. Katz, together with Lt. Col. Timothy B. Lynch, donned the medallions to the awardees.

The three Saint Barbara recipients were: AAR Commander Brig. Gen. Francis Anthony M. Coronel; AAR Chief of Staff Col. Archie A. Ares; and, AAR Assistant Chief of Staff for Education and Training (G8) Lt. Col. Tara V. Cayton.

The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara Medallion is awarded to individuals who have: demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character; displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence; served the US Army Field Artillery with selflessness; and, contributed to the promotion of Field Artillery.

