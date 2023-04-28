NTC highlights faster Internet speeds in March 

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Wednesday said Filipinos enjoyed faster Internet speeds in March 2023 versus the year prior, citing data from Ookla.

According to the Ookla Speediest Global Index, Philippine mobile median speed also improved as the country yielded a download speed of 25.63Mbps from 24.58Mbps the month before.

The country’s fixed broadband median speed improved to 90.57Mbps from the 90.03Mbps registered the month before.

According to the NTC, these improvements represent a 13.66-percent and 19.66-percent improvement since the new administration took office in 2022

“Ensuring improvement of internet speed remains a priority as President Marcos asked telecommunications companies to support expediting the digitalization of small businesses and government services noting the Filipinos’ massive use of the internet in every single aspect of life,” the NTC said.

The improvements in speed, it added, also “complements President Marcos’ Executive Order 18 directing the establishment of green lanes for strategic investments in all government agencies.”

The EO directs the Department of Information and Communications Technology to make available to LGUs the software for the computerization of the business permit and licensing system, with the help of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.