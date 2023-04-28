Muros-Posadas graces PSC’s Filipinas Sports Media Phase 2 seminar

PHILIPPINE Sports Hall of Famer and former long jump queen Elma Muros-Posadas led sports personalities who provided inspiring words during the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Women in Sports’ Filipinas Sports Media Seminar in Splendido Tagaytay.

“During my days as an athlete, I was scared of interviews, but eventually, I got used to it,” Muros-Posadas said.

“This is a major experience for you, that you’ve been part of this seminar,” she told the female participants different schools.

Thea Ceñarosa of netball and Noelle Zoleta-Mañalac of soft tennis joined Muros-Posadas in the seminar organized by PSC Women in Sports Commissioner-in-Charge Olivia “Bong” Coo.

“This is the second phase of our Media Training and Seminar,” Coo said. “This time, we give the spotlight to the many young and aspiring sportswriters and journalists to combat the stereotypical presentation of women in sports media.”

Fifty aspiring female sportswriters and journalists attended the seminar. They’re from Ateneo, De La Salle, University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas, College of Saint Benilde, St. Scholastica’s College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Makati, Muntinlupa and Quezon City also sent their public information officers to the free seminar that ends Saturday with a workshop on writing and critique.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the PSC under the Women in Sports program to be part of honing the talent and skills of many young aspiring sports journalists,” Coo said. “We are excited to see them in the field of sports media, doing interviews with our national athletes.”

Veteran sportscaster Patricia Bermudez-Hizon and sportswriter Lito Cinco are the key speakers of the seminar.