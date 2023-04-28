Mondelez Philippines packs 770 meals with Rise Against Hunger

April 28, 2023
Mondelez Philippines employees came together for the first time since the pandemic – since 2019 to be exact – to volunteer for a worthy cause for the community.

A total of 55 volunteers donned gloves and hairnets to pack nutritious meals for 770 students of Baclaran Elementary School in Parañaque City, where the snack company’s manufacturing plant is also located. The activity was held together with food bank Rise Against Hunger, a partner of the Company since 2018.

Together the two organizations work to help avoid food waste and support communities in danger of facing hunger. Employees were also supported by volunteer mobilization group Hands on Manila, who helped kick-off a series of volunteer activities for the Company in celebration of its 60th anniversary in the Philippines this 2023

