Makati’s total first-quarter collection hits ₧12.93B

MAYOR Mar-len Abigail “Abby” S. Binay announced last Thursday that the Makati City local government achieved 72 percent of its full-year revenue target of about P17.84 billion in the first quarter after its total collection reached nearly P13 billion (P12.93 billion).

Based on the latest revenue report from the Office of the City Treasurer, Binay said the city topped its collection for the same period last year by 18 percent.

“By all indications, Makati is well on its way to full recovery from the pandemic. Once again, we are seeing double-digit growth in our total revenue collection as brisk business in the city attracts more new investors, while driving current businesses to expand,” the mayor was quoted in a statement as saying.

She added she’s “heartened by the remarkable results” of the reforms and innovations the LGU has done to make their systems and processes “more efficient, transparent and sustainable.”

According to a report by City Treasurer Jesusa E. Cuneta, business tax collection increased by 33 percent or a total of P7.07 billion as of end-March, compared to P5.27 billion in March 2022. The amount collected is also 71 percent of the full-year target of P9.90 billion for business tax.

Cuneta said collection from real property tax also increased by six percent with P4.84 billion collected, which is already 101 percent of target for the entire year.

Digital transformation

THE City Treasurer also noted increased collection from business tax paid through the city’s 2-year-old online assessment and payment portal. From P6.11 million recorded in the first quarter of 2022, online business tax payments nearly quadrupled with P28.92 million collected as of end-March, according to Cuneta.

Other local revenue sources include “fees and charges” with P441.53 million and “economic enterprises” with P100.15 million. From other sources, the city got P417.9 million in national tax allotment (NTA), P30.8 million as share from The Philippine Economic Zone Authority and P83.89 million from “interest income.”

Based on the records of the Business Permits Office (BPO), there were 1,343 new business registrants in the first quarter of the year. Their combined capital investment reached over P5.9 billion. A total of 34,436 businesses renewed their business permits and reported combined sales of over P1.64 trillion in 2022.

Binay said she expects more positive outcomes from ongoing efforts of her administration to effect digital transformation in local governance and public service in Makati. The mayor said digital transformation “is indispensable to our successful transition to a veritable smart city–climate resilient, sustainable both economically and ecologically and genuinely inclusive.”

To date, Makati remains among few local government units in the country that are not dependent on the NTA (formerly called Internal Revenue Allotment or IRA).

Since 2016, the city government has implemented reforms to facilitate business registration and promote transparency, including an aggressive campaign against fixers.

For five straight years, the city government received an “unmodified opinion” from the Commission on Audit after a review of its annual financial statements for fiscal years 2017 to 2021.