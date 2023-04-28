Let’s revitalize our dying salt industry

The Philippines is an archipelago with thousands of kilometers of coastline, a geographic feature ideal for salt production. Ironically, the country imports more than 90 percent of its salt requirements. The Philippine Association of Salt Industry Networks (PhilAsin) said our annual salt production has gone down to 60,000 metric tons, not enough to meet the country’s requirements of up to 683,000 metric tons annually.

Lawmakers want Congress to help President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejuvenate the moribund Philippine salt industry by creating an interagency Philippine Salt Industry Development Council. House Bill 7357, authored by Camarines Sur Representatives LRay Villafuerte, Miguel Luis Villafuerte and Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibata, and Bicol Saro Rep. Brian Yamsuan, said the proposed interagency PSIDC will be tasked to craft a masterplan to expand areas devoted to salt-making, boost domestic salt output, promote investments in this sector and market Philippine products made from this essential nutrient. (Read, “4 solons push bid to revive moribund PHL salt industry,” in the BusinessMirror, April 24, 2023).

“HB 7357 seeks to address the revitalization of the local industry by providing the right government support services for its protection and direction, specifically those that involve production and development,” said Rep. LRay Villafuerte.

The measure mandates the PSIDC to craft a Philippine Salt Industry Development Roadmap comprising of programs and projects for the development and management, processing, utilization, business development, and commercialization of Philippine salt.

The solons cited four factors that nearly killed our salt industry, including the Philippine ratification of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade in 1994, which allowed cheap salt imports, and the enactment of Republic Act 8172 or the Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide (ASIN) Law in 1995, which required the addition of iodine to salt to address the country’s micronutrient malnutrition.

“The capital requirement for the machinery and technology for salt iodization was a heavy burden for local salt makers, leading many of them to drop one by one and shift to other livelihood sources,” the bill authors said.

The solons also traced the salt industry’s continuous decline to rapid urbanization, which led to the conversion of more and more salt-producing places into residential and industrial areas, and erratic weather patterns caused by climate change, which adversely affected salt producers dependent on weather conditions.

To fund the proposed law, an initial amount of P100 million will be sourced from the contingency fund of the Office of the President. Additionally, an amount of P100 million shall be sourced from Pagcor revenues for the law’s first year of implementation. After that, “the amount necessary for the effective implementation of this Act shall be included in the annual General Appropriations Act”.

The proposed law gives local government units an important role: To work with the DA, BFAR, DTI, DOST- Forest Products Research and Development Institute and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute to identify appropriate areas for local salt production in their respective localities.

HB 7357 provides for the establishment of provincial, city and municipal Salt Industry Development Councils (SIDCs) that shall regularly conduct a survey of existing salt farms and salt enterprises in their respective areas of jurisdiction. The bill directs the BFAR to be the Secretariat of the PSIDC, and to organize the necessary technical working group for the Council.

The bill has drawn up the following incentives for investors involved in salt production and development: The Board of Investments (BOI) shall classify salt farms as preferred areas of investment under its Investment Priorities Plan (IPP) subject to pertinent rules and regulations; salt farm owners, processors and other related businesses shall be exempt from the payment of import duties for imported machines and equipment subject to pertinent rules and regulations; salt farm owners in public lands shall be exempt from the payment of forest charges that may be imposed by the national government, and other fees or taxes imposed by LGUs; salt farmers and processors shall be given priority in accessing credit assistance and guarantee schemes being granted by government financial institutions; and salt farm development and their equipment shall be covered by the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.

There’s an urgent need to revitalize the Philippine salt industry because salt is a food security issue. Our inability to produce local salt will adversely affect the country’s competitiveness in the long run.

A roadmap for the development, modernization and protection of the salt industry will help attract investments. To make the business environment attractive to small and medium enterprises, it would do well for the government to help promote alternative methods and techniques of salt farming that allow year-round production, given the erratic weather caused by climate change.