James Dean and the ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’

THE title is too much—Boulevard of Broken Dreams: The Life, Times and Legend of James Dean. It crams into that space beauty and sorrow and that terrible word, legend, to spell out a life that is destined for doom and yet not just nothingness. For in the life of James Dean, his death is really just the beginning of a long, wondrous career but without him, the body.

But I quite love the words “Boulevard of Broken Dreams”. Cinematic, they bring back the sheen of an age burnished by sensuality, of illicit affairs, or of loves that are crossed—cursed—under the stars. It is also the title of a song covered in the late ‘50s by Tony Bennett, in that nearly over-the-top rendition requiring an open diaphragm and a vocal chord ready to whip out those harsh, hard notes.

I did choose this bio of James Dean because of that title.

The book written by Paul Alexander is revealing.

With more than 60 photographs, the book requires the reader to revel in the images of James Dean, the actor whose face and posture and moods have influenced generations including his and the many that followed after the actor’s death. The photos are a treasure for photographers as they capture James Dean in poses that have become a template for models and ads. It appears that before the release of East of Eden, Warner Bros wanted publicity shots of James Dean. The actor himself dreamt of having his images on Life Magazine, then the magazine that indicated success for any actor or celebrity on the rise.

Roy Schatt was contacted by James Dean to take his photo. Inspected by Life Magazine editors, the editors told Schatt they wanted more masculine photos. The duo soon plunged into a series of photo sessions with the hope that they would create a new image for Dean. According to Paul Alexander in the bio, “the photos that came out of this session would be “some of the most dark and sensual ever taken of Dean.”

Still no Life.

The actor would soon meet Dennis Stock, who followed him to his hometown in Fairmount and produced some of the most iconic images produced about Dean. In this portfolio was that most famous photo of the actor, as described in Boulevard of Broken Dreams, actually the last shot of Stock. In it, “Jimmy is walking down Times Square in the rain. Bundled in a heavy black overcoat, a cigarette dangling from his mouth, his face darkened by shadows, Dean looks off to the left. The large glassy puddle through which he is walking is broken here and there by tiny drops of rain.”

No foreboding of death ever manifests in those photos, even in that one where he sits inside a coffin. Most of these photos were taken in February 1955. On March 10 of that year, his film East of Eden would be previewed.

On September 30, 1955, James Dean was dead. He was killed in a car crash. He was 24 years old.

The scene of the accident and the moments before preceding the crash are graphically presented in the book. The actor broke his neck and he was found with his “body slung over the passenger seat.”

Two pastors would be present during Dean’s funeral, including James DeWeerd, an individual the reader would encounter at the beginning of the biography: “Indeed, over a number of years, De Weerd and Jimmy had a romantic relationship that regularly included sex.” DeWeerd later would say “Jimmy never mentioned our relationship nor did I,” this he would tell a newspaper years later, as the bio puts it.

By October of 1955, Jimmy Dean was not yet that big. But letters started to pour in. In the funeral, the father of the young actor intimated how he did not want another Valentino, a reference to the mad obsession around the actor after his death. But then, East of Eden, where Dean had second billing only to Julie Harris, was released and, for the first time, he got real publicity. The major mainstream magazines had notices about Dean—Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Look and Life. James Dean had become, as the title to one chapter shows, Valentino Redux.

Francois Truffauit, writing for Cinema Cahiers, defines James Dean as cinema, following the destiny of Lilian Gish, Chaplin, Ingrid Bergman. The book states how, by the 1980s, he [James Dean] along with Elvis and Marilyn Monroe had become three of the most popular cultural figures in the United States and all over the world.

By the time of James Dean’s death, only one film of his had been released. The letters to his studio had not stopped. There were two more films that had not yet been released. These were Rebel Without a Cause and Giant. To Warner Bros. it was clear their ads had to change; their actor cannot be addressed anymore in the present tense. When Rebel without a Cause was released, it was clear the world had found a new star, a new actor. The comparison could not be avoided: James Dean was better or as good as Marlon Brando.

Boulevard of Broken Dreams opens with a chapter with this paragraph: “Think of him now and we see what has become a cliché. Dressed in a pair of blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a red nylon zip-up jacket, he stands hunched over slightly with his head cocked to one side, his eyes squinted just so, his hands stuffed in his front packets.”

In those times, this was new. James Dean had provided a face to the youth unable to stop themselves from fighting societies at the cusp of change.

For the curious, the bio is famous for the nude—full frontal—of James Dean who, to the end, was indeed a rebel.

Image credits: Jamesdean.com





