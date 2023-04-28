Isuzu’s innovative launch

ISUZU scored a festive blast last week that became a hot topic of conversation in the industry for its innovative and eye-popping features.

In a rare feat, Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) unveiled its latest editions of D-MAX and mu-X at Alabang Town Center in a well-applauded event quaintly called the “Isuzu Summer Music Festival.”

The event saw IPC unfurling its new models of D-MAX and mu-X, along with other activities, such as free test drive, afternoon games, dog show, car club meet-up and live performances from well-loved OPM artists to entertain the whole family.

In a dispatch by IPC’s communications team led by Yvonne Linchangco, it said: “The new Isuzu D-MAX is now made even more dynamic and sporty with a redesigned exterior that boasts a new two-tone front grille matched with its new matte dark gray 18-inch alloy wheels all laden in its new body color Islay Gray, giving it a rugged yet stylish look.”

The story in full:

“The new mu-X is now labelled as a ‘Premium Family SUV’ that’s perfect for road trips, especially this summer season. The premium SUV’s fresh new look brought by its new sleek two-tone front grille and new 20-inch alloy wheels design exudes an upscale and luxurious vibe, elevating its exterior design. The new mu-X also has a classy new color variant, Norwegian Blue which is available for LS-E variants.

“The new mu-X also has the Smart Power Tailgate with Step Sensor. This is a new feature that allows the owner to open its tailgate automatically through advance key detection and sensor technology for more convenient loading and unloading of luggage.

“But more than the aesthetics, both D-MAX and mu-X have the 4JJ3-TCX diesel engine that optimizes performance with fuel efficiency—tried and tested to give drivers more miles on the road without having to spend much on fuel costs.

“Both models were awarded with 5-Star Safety by the ASEAN NCAP, thanks to the Active and Passive safety features, as well as Advanced Driver Assist System (ADAS) with Smart Duo Cam, which is loaded with Blind Spot Monitoring, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Turn Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Functionality, to name only a few.

“Said IPC President Tetsuya Fujita: ‘As your responsible partner in providing durable and reliable vehicles, we are elevating your driving experience with safer, more efficient, and more comfortable drive—a drive that will suit the needs of all members of the family.’”

My kind of leader.

For more details about the new D-MAX and mu-X, go to www.facebook.com/IsuzuPhilippines.

