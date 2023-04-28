Is there a future for the Filipino youth?

Answering this question calls for a quick overview of our economic landscape. We are still categorized by the World Bank as a lower-middle income country. Malaysia and Thailand are upper-middle income countries. Brunei and Singapore are high-income countries.

Our economy remains consumption-led and services-led. On the demand side, household expenditure comprises 73 percent of gross domestic product. On the supply side, services comprise 61 percent of GDP. We have generally been a net importer since 1961, as import growth (6.6 percent) has outpaced export growth (6.5 percent). As of January 2019, our pre-pandemic unemployment rate was 5.2 percent—the highest among five Asean members (Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam).

Fortunately, our pre-pandemic population growth was 2 percent—among the highest in the world. Our growing population is composed mostly of young people, 65 percent of whom are aged 15 to 64. However, our Asean neighbors have also a higher proportion of younger population in their labor force. Among ages 15 to 64, Singapore and Thailand have 72 percent, while Malaysia and Vietnam have 70 percent.

What can our government do to take advantage of having a younger population? One could be a demographic transition, a shift from high-mortality and high-fertility to low-mortality and low-fertility. Developed economies like South Korea, Japan, and Canada experienced this phenomenon. This transition is driven primarily by having more women, who are educated, in the labor force. Some economists claim that the key to progress is to put women at work. Having more educated women lowers child mortality. Likewise, women with higher economic opportunities tend to postpone their pregnancy since their trade-off of having a child is high. Giving the young, especially women, more opportunities may lead our country to demographic transition.

Our government should also invest more in health, education, and innovation. The younger population should be provided with necessary skills to prepare our country for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This is a new era of advanced robotics, autonomous transport, artificial intelligence and machine learning, biotechnology, and genomics. According to the World Economic Forum, complex problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, people management, coordinating with others, emotional intelligence, judgment and decision making, service orientation, negotiation and cognitive flexibility are the most in-demand skills for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With neighbors whose populations are composed of younger groups, what is the edge of our youth over other Asean youth? China sent thousands of its younger population to Europe and the United States to study sciences and engineering. In fact, the number of Chinese engineering graduates averaged at 3,922,837 from 2010 and 2020—almost half of total engineering graduates globally.

With regard to proficiency in Mathematics, Singapore ranks first in terms of PISA (Program for International Student Assessment) Score from 2010 to 2020. Two autonomous regions in China took the second and third ranks, with Hong Kong having an average score of 553.3 and Macau at 545.8, respectively.

The Philippines seems to enjoy an abundance of business professional graduates and a population capable of handling blue-collar jobs. The bottleneck is in the number of younger generations from mathematics, sciences, and engineering degrees. It seems that one key factor to make our labor force competitive to the Fourth Industrial Revolution is to encourage the younger population to embrace hardcore sciences and mathematics as their profession of choice. There must be a paradigm shift to the classic thinking that mathematics and sciences are nothing but an abstract illustration of reality. This should, however, begin with how our education system teaches mathematics and sciences.

Finally, there is a need to offset the unintended consequences of several landmark government policies. According to a study released by the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), our existing free-education program will reduce the quality of tertiary education as it will drive-out competition among universities. Most students will flock to state-owned institutions to take advantage of the free-tuition. Increasing minimum wage and endo are disadvantageous for the young, inexperienced, less-educated, and women. Firms will experience higher cost, which will lead to laying-off workers to maintain the existing level of production. Workers who will likely be removed first are those with poorer credentials. To reiterate, government should do something to offset the unintended consequences of these policies and protect the youth.

The Philippines will grow no matter who the President is, but the extent of growth depends on the strength of our institutions and quality of our policies. In 10 to 15 years, our labor force will likely remain young.

How competitive will be the Filipino youth’s skill set in the world? Can we still catch up with richer nations?

It will all depend on how we develop our younger population.

Mr. Jhon Louie B. Sabal is a graduate student at the Ateneo de Manila University and the former Chairperson of the Department of Economics of Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan.