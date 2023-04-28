‘Include agri-insurance woes in El Niño plan’

SENATE Majority Leader Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva wants solutions on agricultural insurance woes of farmers to be included in the government’s plan to mitigate the impacts of El Niño.

The Majority Leader filed Senate Resolution 549 that seeks to look into the state of the government’s agricultural insurance program, considering the impact of unfortunate natural occurrences on agriculture. Ultimately, Villanueva said he aims to put in place sufficient measures to protect Filipino farmers and fishermen.

Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority in its Labor Force Survey last January, the senator reminded that 22.2 percent or 10.5 million employed Filipinos depend on agriculture as a source of income.

“Almost one-fourth of our labor force are in the agriculture sector and if we don’t take the necessary measures to protect it, we will see a severe decline in employment which will in turn lead to low agricultural production, endangering the livelihood of millions of Filipinos in the sector and also our country’s food security,” Villanueva said.

The senator pointed out that the low availment of agricultural insurance for farmers is alarming given that the country needs to be prepared for the impacts of natural extreme events, disasters and climate change.

“Our agriculture insurance program needs to be future-ready and easily accessible for the benefit of our farmers and fisher[men],” he stressed.

Address issues

THE Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (PCIC) provides insurance under seven (7) agricultural insurance lines: rice crop; corn crop; high-value crops; livestock; fisheries and aquaculture; non-crop agricultural assets; and, credit and life-term insurance.

In 2020, the PCIC was able to insure a total of 3,090,251 farmers and fishermen. The amount of protection assured was P94.591 billion and the premium generated was P5.086 billion, the resolution said.

The Senate Majority Leader noted that the PCIC should address the issues of farmers on filing indemnity claims such as the lack of knowledge and the long process of claims payments, documentary requirements, and additional costs which led to its low availment.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), while La Niña has officially ended, the country needs to brace and prepare for El Niño, which is expected to be declared as occurring in May.

The Senate resolution states that “among the major factors for the low productivity and erratic trends in agriculture are climate change, regular weather disturbances and disasters.”

Moreover, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said that weather disturbances left P746 million in agricultural damages in January 2023 alone. The PSA also estimated that from 2010 to 2019, damages to agriculture totaled P290 billion.

“The government must ensure the accessibility, availability and sufficiency of safety nets to protect the livelihood of Filipinos employed in agriculture and the food security of the entire country,” the resolution said.