Hotel101 branch to rise in Spain

Property developer DoubleDragon Corp. on Thursday said its unit Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. will open a branch in Madrid, Spain after it signed an agreement to purchase 6,593 square meters of commercial land in the Spanish capital.

Hotel101-Madrid will have about 736 rooms and will be the company’s first development in Europe. The usual Hotel101 facilities will also be available, such as an all-day dining restaurant that will be concessionaire-operated, a business center, swimming pool and a fitness gym as well as commercial space for a 24 hour convenience store.

The company said it expects sales revenue of about €143.3 million or about P8.8 billion from the Hotel101-Madrid project given the high real estate investment demand in Madrid due to the Spanish Golden Visa.

The Hotel101-Madrid site in Avenida Fuerzas Armadas, Valdebebas, Madrid is surrounded by major landmark buildings.

It is a 3-minute walk to the Valdebebas Train Station, a 4-minute walk to the IFEMA convention complex, 5 minutes away from Real Madrid Sports Complex and 7 minutes away from the new Madrid Barajas International Airport.

Hotel101-Madrid is set to become one of the top 5 largest hotels in Madrid, Spain. It is also set to become the first homegrown Filipino hotel chain to enter Spain.

“DoubleDragon’s vision for Hotel101 to become world-class in all standards and create job opportunities to Filipinos who reside in the Philippines or abroad, and bring a pinch of pride and honor to each and every Filipino from anywhere around the world where Hotel101 will eventually locate and operate,” the company said.