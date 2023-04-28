HDO vs Bantag, Zulueta issued by Muntinlupa RTC

April 28, 2023
File photo: Former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Chief Gerald Bantag attends the preliminary investigation on the Percy Lapid case at the Department of Justice building on Padre Faura, Manila on December 5, 2022.
THE Regional Trial Court of Muntinlupa City has issued a hold departure order (HDO) against former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Sr. Supt. Ricardo Zulueta.

In a four-page order,  Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito granted the motion of government prosecutors for the issuance of an HDO against the two who are facing murder charges for the killing  of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and Bilibid inmate and alleged middleman Cristito Palana Villamor alias Jun Villamor.

“In order not to frustrate the ends of justice, it is imperative that a hold departure order be issued to prevent accused from leaving the country during the pendency of the instant case,” Gito said in his order dated April 25. 

“To reiterate, the issuance of a hold departure order is for the court to maintain the effectiveness of its jurisdiction over the person of the accused in this case,” he added. 

The trial court noted that none of the accused submitted an opposition to the motion for  issuance of HDO.

It can be recalled that  a warrant of arrest was earlier issued against Bantag and Zulueta for the killing of Villamor by the.Muntinlupa RTC  while a Las Pinas city court also issued the same against the two for Lapid’s murder. 

Bantag and Zulueta’s whereabouts is still unknown.

Bantag and Zulueta were indicted as “principal by inducement” in the murder of Lapid and Villamor. 

Villamor was killed inside the national penitentiary to prevent him from disclosing information in connection   with  Lapid’s killing.

