GMA Network airs NCAA Season 98 Cheerleading Competition

THE National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 98 Cheerleading Competition is set Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

GMA Network will air the event on GTV starting at 2 p.m.

Ready to wow the crowd are the Golden Stags Cheerleading Squad of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Mapua Cheerping Cardinals of Mapua University, Altas Perpsquad of University of Perpetual Help System-Dalta, LPU Pirates Pep Squad of Lyceum of the Philippines University, Letran Cheering Squad of Colegio de San Juan de Letran; AU Chiefsquad of Arellano University, JRU Pep Squad of José Rizal University, Benilde Blazers Pep Squad of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, EAC Generals Pep Squad of Emilio Aguinaldo College and San Beda Red Corps of San Beda University.

The NCAA Season 98 Cheerleading Competition inspires fans to “Achieve Greatness Everyday” following the return of other exciting collegiate sports events including basketball, swimming, athletics, volleyball, beach volleyball, online taekwondo and chess and the All-Star Basketball and Volleyball Games.

The AU Chiefsquad are eyeing a third straight title but exect tough challenge from last year’s runner-up Altas Perpsquad and third-placer Mapua Cheerping Cardinals.

The champion will receive P100,000, second placer P75,000 and third placer P50,000.

“GMA Network, through GMA Synergy, is proud to broadcast the NCAA Season 98 Cheerleading Competition this April 30,” said GMA First Vice President and Head of Regional TV and Synergy, and Acting Head of GMA Integrated News Oliver Amoroso. “Like the rest of the NCAA community, we look forward to seeing our favorite collegiate cheering squads back as they go all out with their performances.”

“To all the competing teams, your Kapuso Network wishes you all the best. May you reap the harvest of your hard work and persistence, and may you represent your school well as you showcase your talents and skills in the competition,” Amoroso added.

Champion teams and individuals in the various sports in Season 98 will receive their awards on Sunday.

Emilio Aguinaldo College will also turn over the hosting rights to Season 99 host JRU.

Synergy Sports host Martin Javier, Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos and track and field star Maureen Schrijvers are the program hosts.

Adding fun to the exciting competition are the lively performances by PPOP Generation, VXON, 1st.One and XOXO.