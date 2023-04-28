Globe services get nod of Opensignal

Opensignal on Thursday said the mobile experience landscape in the Philippines “has significantly shifted,” as Globe dominated the awards list of the crowdsourcing analytics company.

According to the first quarter Mobile Network Experience Report of Opensignal, Globe users have the best experience when streaming video, playing multiplayer mobile games, and using voice apps—both overall and on 5G.

“Globe has managed a remarkable feat—replacing Smart as the outright winner for all three overall experiential awards [for] Video Experience, Games Experience, Voice App Experience,” the report read.

Likewise, Globe was the sole winner of the corresponding 5G experience awards, as it retained the 5G Video Experience win from the last report, and likewise won the 5G Games Experience and 5G Voice App Experience outright.

Smart, however, continued to be the “outright winner” of both Download Speed Experience and 5G Download Speed awards.

“It wins Download Speed Experience with a score of 25.3Mbps—2.6Mbps or 11.2 percent faster than Dito’s 22.8Mbps and 9.1Mbps or 56 percent ahead of Globe’s score of 16.2 Mbps. Smart users saw the fastest average 5G download speeds—133.2Mbps, 22.5Mbps faster than Globe users’ 110.8Mbps,” the report read.

Meanwhile, Dito users, according to the report, “have the most consistent experience in the Philippines.”

“The Philippines’s newest mobile operator has knocked Smart off the top spot for Excellent Consistent Quality and replaced Globe as the outright winner of the Core Consistent Quality award.

Dito won the Excellent Consistent Quality with a score of 58.8 percent and a lead of 2.1 percentage points over Smart. On Core Consistent Quality, Dito led by a similar margin, with a score of 79.9 percent compared to Globe’s 77.7 percent.

Nonetheless, Smart retained the 5G Availability, 5G Reach, and 4G Coverage Experience awards under its belt.

“This means that our Smart 5G users spend the greatest proportion of their time connected to 5G, Smart users also find 5G in the most locations of all they visit, with Smart scoring 4.7 points on a 10-point scale for 5G Reach—ahead of Globe’s 4 points,” the report read.

Smart users also found it the easiest to get 4G signals, connecting to 4G in most locations out of all those visited by Filipino users.

Smart won the 4G Coverage Experience with a score of 8.2 points on a 10-point scale, narrowly ahead of Globe’s 8.1 points, while Dito, with 5 points.

